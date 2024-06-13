Fine new four- and five-bed homes within walking distance of Malahide village from €950,000

Address : Wellfield, Streamstown Lane, Malahide, Co Dublin Price : €950,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby's

View this property on MyHome.ie

Wellfield is a new development of four- and five-bed homes, detached and semidetached, within walking distance of Malahide village and built by Ashcroft Developments. The first phase is coming to the market on Saturday, June 15th, selling through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty, and 23 homes are on offer with 18 four-beds priced at €950,000, four five-beds at €1.05 million and a five-bed detached house at €1.3 million.

Located at Park Avenue at Streamstown Lane, it’s sure to elicit interest from families; there have not been a lot of new developments in the village and, importantly, it’s within the school catchment area.

Homes have higher-than-normal ceilings, roomy attics that can be converted to extra living space and a triple heating zone for running the air-to-water heat pump system. The A2-rated houses have underfloor heating on the ground floor and with radiators on the first.

Carton Interiors dressed the showhouses and they are sleek and polished with kitchens by Cawleys featuring Neff appliances, with an induction hob, oven, microwave, dishwasher and fridge-freezer. The kitchen cabinets are handleless and the worktops are a pale quartz, which is also topping the island units found in all the kitchens.

READ MORE

Livingroom

Livingroom

Kitchen, living and dining area

Kitchen by Cawley's with quartz-topped island

The 18 four-bed semidetached unit on offer are a mix of the Cormorant and the Herons. The Cormorant (157sq m/1,693sq ft) has a livingroom to the front and an understairs storage area in the hallway. A guest WC and utility lie in the centre of the house with the spacious kitchen/dining/livingroom to the rear, with a window in the kitchen and the living area, as well as double doors opening out into the garden.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, a family bathroom and a study. The main bedroom has a handsome en suite, and all wardrobes are by Cawley’s. The Heron (158sq m/1,698sq ft) has a different footprint with a square rather than an L-shaped kitchen/living/diningroom – the kitchen island delineates the space nicely. It also has four bedrooms and an office on the first floor, along with a family bathroom and an en suite for the main bedroom.

There are two types of five-beds on offer, four Sanderlings, which are semidetached, priced at €1.05 million; and one Puffin, which is detached and priced at €1.3 million. Both of these type of houses have three floors, with a similar layout to the four-beds on the ground floor, except the Puffin has an office at this level.

Bedroom

Top-floor bedroom

En suite bathroom

Garden

The Sanderling at 202 sq m (2172 sq ft) has three bedrooms on the first floor, including the main bedroom, which has a dressingroom as well as an en suite. There are two further bedrooms on the second floor, one of which also has an en suite. The Puffin with a very generous area of 227sq m (2,445 sq ft), has four bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor and a very impressive set up on the second, with a large main bedroom, walk-in wardrobe, en suite and another study, or this could serve as a smaller livingroom.

Malahide, with its excellent restaurants and pubs, its endless stretches of strand and its many sporting clubs including cricket, rugby and tennis is a sure bet for families and already the estate agent is seeing a lot of interest from people who grew up in the area and want to return. Wellfield is just down from Malahide Castle and the Dart station is in the heart of the village, which is well catered for with junior and senior schools.