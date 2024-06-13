Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Wicklow

8 Brighton Place, Foxrock, Dublin 18

€1.35m, Sherry FitzGerald

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 167sq m (1,797sq ft). With four reception rooms, the property, which has recently upgraded bathrooms, has a private southwest-facing rear garden and overlooks a green to the front. Ber C1

On view Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

Apt 112, Bloomfield Park, Bloomfield Avenue, Donnybrook, Dublin 4

Apt 112, Bloomfield Park, Bloomfield Avenue, Donnybrook, Dublin 4

€650,000, Knight Frank

Two-bedroom apartment extending to 81sq m (871sq ft). The unit, which is on the fourth floor – accessed by a lift – has southerly views over landscaped communal gardens. With a dual aspect, it has one designated car parking space and lies within a secure, gated development with an onsite caretaker. Ber B3

On view Strictly by appointment at knightfrank.ie

READ MORE

Glen Cottage, Kilmacullagh, Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow

Glen Cottage, Kilmacullagh, Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow

€1.05m, Hunters Estate Agents

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 240sq m (2,583sq ft). Approached by a curved driveway, the period property faces south and lies on a four-acre site with a glass house and fruit and vegetable gardens. There is stabling for horses, a detached garage, two large paddocks, a stream and a pond fed by a natural spring. Ber D1

On view Strictly by appointment at hunters.ie

13 Casement Villas, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

13 Casement Villas, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

€575,000, Beirne & Wise

Semidetached three-bedroom house extending to 103sq m (1,109sq ft). Located in a mature sought after development, the property has an Aga, low-maintenance gardens and is close to an abundance of secondary and primary schools. Ber D2

On view Strictly by appointment at beirnewise.ie

1 Grangebrook Vale, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

1 Grangebrook Vale, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

€625,000, DNG

Semidetached four-bedroom house extending to 125sq m (1,346sq ft). The property, constructed in 1998 and since extended, has a west-facing landscaped rear garden, off-street parking for four cars, a detached 25sq m garage and is close to schools, shops and leisure amenities. Ber C2

On view Strictly by appointment at dng.ie