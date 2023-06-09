Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Cork and Wicklow

72 Monkstown Avenue, Monkstown, Co Dublin

€1.050m, Allen & Jacobs

Semidetached five-bedroom home extending to 146sq m (1,571sq ft). The property, in good order, has a 66ft-long northwest-facing back garden offering potential to extend, subject to planning permission. It has new insulation, a new front door, guest loo, kitchen and double-glazed windows. Ber D2

On View: Strictly by appointment at allenandjacobs.ie

9 Ballinclea Wood, Ballinclea Road, Killiney, Co Dublin. Photograph: Angela Mujica

9 Ballinclea Wood, Ballinclea Road, Killiney, Co Dublin

€825,000, Lynam Auctioneers

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 121sq m (1,302sq ft). The property, which has a low-maintenance southwest-facing garden, is located in a quiet setting within walking distance of Killiney village and Killiney Hill. Ber C3

On View: Strictly by appointment at lynam.ie

12 Braemor Drive, Churchtown, Dublin 14. Photograph: Tony Healy Photography

12 Braemor Drive, Churchtown, Dublin 14

€645,000, Beirne & Wise

End of terrace three-bedroom house extending to 101sq m (1,087sq ft). The property, in need of modernisation, is close to the villages of Terenure and Rathgar, Dartry Park and the river Dodder. There is room to convert the attic or extend to the rear, subject to planning permission. Ber F

On View: Strictly by appointment at beirnewise.ie

2 Citadella, Blackrock, Co Cork

2 Citadella, Blackrock, Co Cork

€995,000, Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 149sq m (1,604sq ft). The property, dating from 2015, is located in a private enclave of four homes set behind private gates in a much-sought-after development. It has air-to-water heating, underfloor heating on the ground floor and a south-facing rear patio. Ber A3

On View: Strictly by appointment at lisney.com

6 Eglinton Road, Bray, Co Wicklow. Photograph: Andrew Nolan

6 Eglinton Road, Bray, Co Wicklow

€1.275m, Sherry FitzGerald

End-of-terrace four-bedroom Victorian house extending to 253sq m (2,723sq ft). One of three houses on a terrace fully refurbished by Oakmount, the property dating from the 1890s is set three storeys over a garden and has herringbone oak flooring and Crittall-style doors to the rear. Ber-exempt

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie