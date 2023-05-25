Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Wexford and Clare

11 The Laurels, Main Street, Rathfarnham: property has secure gated vehicular access with parking.

11 The Laurels, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

€295,000, DNG

One-bedroom apartment extending to 44sq m (474sq m). Located on the first floor, the property has secure gated vehicular access with parking and a private storage room. Ber D1

On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

58 Iona Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 9: Edwardian property has a 30sq m converted attic.

58 Iona Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 9

€1.2m, Sherry FitzGerald

Three-bedroom Alexander-Strain-built house extending to 187sq m (2,013sq ft). Retaining many period features, the Edwardian property has a 30sq m converted attic and a south-facing back garden extending to 15m in length, with on-street disc parking. Ber D2

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

Cullentra Lodge, Ferrycarrig, Wexford Town: a five-minute drive from amenities in the town.

Cullentra Lodge, Ferrycarrig, Wexford Town, Wexford

€575,000, Kehoe & Associates

Detached four-bedroom house, extending to 214sq m (2,303sq ft). It overlooks the River Slaney and a is five-minute drive from amenities in Wexford town. The property lies on 0.43 hectares (1.06 acres) of mature landscaped gardens. Ber C3

On View: Strictly by appointment at kehoeproperty.com

Apartment 235 Carrington, Northwood, Santry: Unit built in 2008 has a south-facing balcony.

Apt 235 Carrington, Northwood, Santry, Dublin 9

€295,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

Two-bedroom apartment extending to 74sq m (797sq ft). Situated on the second floor, the unit, built in 2008, has a south-facing balcony, two bathrooms, hardwood flooring and secure private parking with lift access. Ber C1

On View: Strictly by appointment at kbd.ie

Glascloune, Doonbeg, Kilrush, Co Clare: Situated on a half-acre site with a number of outbuildings.

Glascloune, Doonbeg, Kilrush, Co Clare

€195,000, DNG O’Sullivan Hurley

Traditional four-bedroom cottage extending to 126sq m (1,356sq ft). Situated on a half-acre site with a number of outbuildings, the property is a two-minute drive to the blue flag beach at White Strand, and a 10-minute drive to the golf course at Doonbeg. Ber E1

On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie