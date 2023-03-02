A-rated Kilpedder five-bed set against Wicklow Hills for €1.275m

Address : 7 Hazelwood, Johnstown, Kilpedder, Co Wicklow Price : €1,275,000 Agent : DNG

Set behind electric gates with ample parking, 7 Hazelwood in Kilpedder is a fine five-bedroom property extending to 258sq m (2,777sq ft). The owners say they purchased the property as “a shell” and added all the interior features, from the kitchen to the flooring and the bathrooms.

Hall at No 7 Hazelwood: Much of the ground floor is of marble, which is nicely warmed by underfloor heating.

On the ground floor a large livingroom lies to the front, warmed by an electric fire measuring more than two metres in width. It sits opposite a den with a bay window, and to the rear is the hub of the home: a spacious open-plan living/kitchen/dining area that makes the most of its southerly aspect through lots of glazing. One of the five bedrooms is on this floor, adjacent to a good-sized utility. The house’s four other bedrooms, two of which are en suite, are upstairs alongside a good-sized family bathroom.

Flooring is oak herringbone parquet in the livingroom with strip-plank oak in the den, while the remainder of the ground floor is marble, which is nicely warmed by underfloor heating.

The property also has a detached 46sq m garage with a loft space, and its energy efficiency is aided by air-to-water central heating, triple-glazed windows and underfloor heating.

To the rear is the hub of the home: a spacious open-plan living/kitchen/dining area that makes the most of its southerly aspect through lots of glazing.

No 7 Hazelwood: Princpal bedroom.

Completed last year, the detached house appears on the Property Price Register as having sold for €792,951 in July 2022 – the price less VAT. Four sites, of which number 7 was one, were offered for sale by Bannon Property on behalf of receiver Tom Kavanagh of Kavanagh Fennell prior to an application for the construction of four houses designed by BBA Architects in Delgany. The application in 2020 was for Harkdale Developments on sites numbered 4, 7, 8 and 9, within the existing estate, the development of which had secured approval in June 2010.

Rear garden at No 7 Hazelwood.

Its location, along with its size, turnkey condition and energy rating, will be a real selling point. Situated in a small enclave of similarly sized detached houses with good gardens, the properties are just a few minutes’ walk to the 184 bus route to Greystones and Bray. With the Wicklow Hills as the backdrop, it’s a nine-minute drive to Delgany, Greystones and Newtownmountkennedy, with numerous schools and amenities in the locality.

In turnkey condition, as it’s barely a year old, number 7 Hazelwood is now listed for sale through estate agent DNG, seeking €1.275 million.