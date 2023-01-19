Five homes on view this week in Galway, Wicklow and Dublin

Cushatrough, a detached four-bedroom house in Claddaghduff, Co Galway

Cushatrough, Claddaghduff, Co Galway

€650,000, Matt O’Sullivan

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 227sq m (2,443sq ft). The two-storey property which has superb views of the bay also has an old stone cottage suitable for renovation. Ber C1

On View: By appointment at mattosullivan.com

3 Wilfrid Terrace

3 Wilfrid Terrace, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W

€695,000, DNG

Three-bedroom end-of-terrace house extending to 110sq m (1,184sq ft). The property, in excellent order, has triple-glazed windows and was fully renovated in 2014. Ber B2

On View: By appointment at dng.ie

27 Swanbrook

27 Swanbrook, Bray, Co Wicklow

€440,000, Keller Williams

Extended two-bedroom mid-terrace house measuring 90sq m (969sq ft). The property, which has triple-glazed windows and a new gas boiler, is located close to the Killruddery Estate. Ber C1

On View: By appointment at kw.com

47 Woodview

47 Woodview, Mount Merrion Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€575,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Second-floor two-bedroom apartment extending to 72sq m (775sq ft). In excellent order, the property has an open-plan living/kitchen area with hardwood flooring and spacious rooms. Ber C3

On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

46 Hunter's Green

46 Hunter’s Green, Ballycullen, Dublin 24

€399,000, Lynam Auctioneers

Three-bedroom mid-terrace house extending to 100sq m (1,076sq ft). The property, which is set over three floors, has a back garden with a shed and is serviced by a number of bus routes to the city. Ber D2

On View: By appointment at lynam.ie