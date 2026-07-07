Could crossed wires be causing my apartment electricity bills to be so high?

Several years ago, I got rid of the storage heaters in my apartment and replaced them with electric heaters. The electricity bills have always been high compared with others I know in a similar situation. It has been particularly obvious since 2022 as some of the bills since then have been enormous. I do not work at home so I am not at home during the week. I only put the heating on in the evening and try to limit my use to between November and mid-April.

A summer electricity bill could still be nearly €200, and I would often be away for several weeks at that time. I do use the immersion, which is on for two hours from 5am-7am. I occasionally need to boost it in the evening, but this is rare.

A few years ago, when changing a light fixture, though the electricity was off at the mains my dad still got a shock – so I am now wondering if a neighbouring apartment or the building’s hall lights are connected to my supply, which might explain the high bills. How would I go about investigating this?

While crossed wires or incorrectly connected electrical circuits are not particularly common, they do occur more often than many people realise. In apartment developments, where multiple electrical installations are in proximity, wiring errors or crossed connections can occasionally arise, particularly if alterations have been carried out over the years.

If you suspect that part of another apartment’s electrical supply or a common area service (such as corridor lighting) may be connected to your meter, there are ways to investigate this.

The first step would be to contact your owners’ management company (OMC) or managing agent to explain your concerns. The OMC should be able to assist by arranging for the development’s electrical contractor to carry out some initial investigations.

An electrician can perform circuit isolation and load testing; whereby individual circuits are switched off while observing the electricity meter to determine whether any unexpected load remains. They can also verify that the circuits supplied from your consumer unit correspond only to your apartment.

If the initial findings are inconclusive, or if there is any concern regarding the independence of the assessment, it would be reasonable to engage an independent registered electrical contractor to carry out a second opinion. In some cases, the electricity supplier or meter operator may also be able to assist in confirming that the meter is correctly associated with your apartment.

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The fact that your father received an electric shock while the main switch was turned off is certainly unusual and should not be ignored. While there may be several possible explanations, including an issue with the light fitting itself or an alternative electrical feed, it does warrant further investigation by a qualified electrician. This may be an important issue for the OMC to address for you as it could constitute a fire risk in the building.

Aisling Keenan, property managing agent and consultant

Given the level of electricity consumption, you describe, particularly during the summer months when your occupancy is low, it would be sensible to investigate the issue rather than assume the usage is normal. A systematic electrical inspection should be able to establish whether there are any crossed connections or other faults contributing to your high electricity bills.

Aisling Keenan is a property managing agent and consultant and an associate member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland

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