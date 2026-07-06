What is on the market for €450,000 in Donegal and Dublin 7?

Charlough, Ardatole, Co Donegal

€450,000, Rainey Estate Agents

This three-bedroom stone cottage comes to the market a stone’s throw from Lough Eske and local hiking trails. It also has a detached studio, extending to 84sq m (904sq ft), complete with a kitchenette and shower room. The main house extends to 112 sq m (1,205 sq ft) of bright, well maintained accommodation. The mature grounds extend to 0.42 of an acre and incorporate a large circular patio and extensive lawns. Ber C

Plus: Separate studio on-site

Minus: It’s a drive to amenities

120 St Eithne Road, Cabra, Dublin 7

120 St Eithne Road, Cabra, Dublin 7

€450,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This two-bedroom midterrace home has been modernised throughout and features a lovely, 46ft-long south-facing back garden replete with colourful flowers. Extending to 57sq m (614sq ft), it features a living/diningroom to the front opening into a small kitchen to the rear with two bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. It offers a blank canvas in a convenient location for prospective buyers. Ber C2

Plus: Walking distance from Broombridge for train and Luas

Minus: No side access