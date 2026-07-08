Jury in trial of teenager accused of postman’s murder fails to reach verdict

Barry Daly was found dead near his home in the village of Doneraile.

A jury in the trial of a teenager charged with the murder of a Cork postman has failed to reach a verdict after deliberating for 18 hours and 18 minutes.

The 17-year-old, who can’t be named for legal reasons went on trial on June 4th charged with the murder of Barry Daly (44) at Rockview Terrace in Doneraile, Co Cork, on October 12th, 2025. Both he and his co accused Alex Deady (21) pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty of the manslaughter of the father of five.

A third accused had also gone on trial on the same date charged with the murder of Daly. However, on June 24th, the 16-year-old defendant entered a plea of unlawful killing. His plea was found to be acceptable to the Director of Public Prosecution.

Last Friday, the jury at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork, found Deady of Glenview, Convent Road, Doneraile guilty of the murder of Daly.

Their decision was unanimous and came after close to 12 hours of deliberations.

On Wednesday, the jury of six men and five women indicated through their foreman that there was no prospect of them reaching a verdict on which they could they could agree as regards the 17-year-old accused. The jury had been given the option of a majority verdict. A 12th juror was excused from service towards the end of the trial.

The case was listed for mention for State directions on Friday (July 10th) at a sitting of the Central Criminal Court in Cork.

Judge Siobhan Lankford thanked the “hardworking” jury for their “assiduous” approach to the case and discharged them. She excused them from jury service for a period of seven years.

Meanwhile, the evidence at the trial was that Daly had suffered “catastrophic” head and facial injuries after being struck by golf clubs.

Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margot Bolster, said that Daly’s jaw was broken in to fragments and dislocated from where it attaches to the skull on the left side.

She stated that this “would have caused an awful lot of bleeding that would have been inhaled in to the lungs.” As a result he was unable to breathe. His lungs were four times the normal weight as so much blood had been inhaled in to the lungs.

No offensive or defensive wounds were found. An organ donor card was among the items found in the clothing of the deceased.

Witnesses at the trial stated that a large number of locals had gathered in Eily’s Bar in Doneraile on the evening of October 11th, 2025, to celebrate a Junior B hurling championship win by the local team.

The jury heard that Daly struck the girlfriend of Deady in the mouth outside the bar just hours before his death. Some witnesses felt that the punch was deliberate with others expressing the belief that it was accidental.

A doorbell security camera from a house in Doneraile recorded Deady as saying that he could not wait to see the imprint of a five iron golf club on the face of Daly.

In his garda interviews, Deady had told gardaí that he was “fuming” as his girlfriend had “got a belt” from Daly. He insisted that he hadn’t meant to kill Daly.

Katie O’Reilly, the partner of the deceased, said in her evidence that she woke in her bed the early hours of October 12th, 2025, to the sound of “a commotion” outside her home. She heard her the voice of her partner shouting “stop”. She then heard another voice yelling: “I’m going to kill you.”

She then heard someone “get a belt of something”. She was lying in bed with one of her children and said to herself: “I hope to God that is not Barry.”

Her mother Siobhan Ryall wept while giving evidence as she recalled seeing an injured Daly lying “lengthways to the gate”.

“There was a lot of blood. The first thing I noticed was the hole in his cheek. I heard some kind of choking. I put him in the recovery position.”

She told jurors that she was “haunted” by the fact that she had been unable to save the partner of her daughter.