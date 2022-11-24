Looking for a home in Wexford? Try this four-bed for €565k or a Fethard holiday cottage for €190k

Wexford four-bed house: 'Currently there’s probably a bit more supply out there than there has been with the market a little bit slower,' Gary Quinn of DNG McCormack says

Wexford is home to several bustling historic towns such as Wexford, Enniscorthy and Gorey, which all offer ready-made arts, food and social scenes. Perhaps the county’s biggest selling point is that when you’re there you’re never too far from one of its sandy beaches along its enviable coastline.

About the county’s sought-after location in the southeast, Gary Quinn of DNG McCormack Quinn says: “We have the best weather, a great coastline and a great town in Wexford; there’s plenty of social activity in the town with pubs, restaurants, the opera house.”

“We also have the Europort at Rosslare for travelling to the UK, France and now Spain.”

Asked about the residential market in Co Wexford, Quinn says: “Currently there’s probably a bit more supply out there than there has been with the market a little bit slower but moving along nicely. Interest rate [increases] have had an effect, but that’s probably more on the first-time buyers than on the higher-end market.”

The Bromley, Coolcotts Lane, Wexford town

The Bromley is an ivy-clad four-bed detached home located on Coolcotts Lane on the edge of Wexford town. Extending to 250.7sq m (2,696sq ft), all four bedrooms are a good size and have an en suite. Downstairs there is a large kitchen/diningroom, which opens into the main reception hall. There is also a utility room. For those looking for a bit of added luxury there is an indoor sauna and a Jacuzzi in the garden. The garden is very private, framed by large trees and a variety of shrubs, and there is a circular nook for a table and chairs, and plenty of space for parking.

This home has a C3 Ber and is about an hour and a half from Dublin and 20 minutes from Rosslare strand and Rosslare Europort. The space in this home presents a multitude of possible design options for a new owner. The Bromley is on the market through DNG McCormack Quinn, seeking €565,000.

175 Meadow Gate, Gorey

175 Meadow Gate, Gorey

This A-rated, three-bedroom semidetached home comes to the market in turnkey condition. Built by Redmond Construction in 2015, and extending to 109sq m (1,173sq ft), this house is an attractive opportunity for a buyer to buy a nearly-new home. The current owner didn’t make any notable changes so it still offers a blank canvas for a buyer to design as they wish.

It has a wide hallway and a kitchen/diningroom with white fittings. The dining area opens up to the back garden through French doors. The gravel back garden is a generous size. Both the main bedroom and the second bedroom have fitted wardrobes and the main has an en suite. The location is likely to appeal to young families, with schools transport links and Gorey town centre all a short walk away. This home is on the market through Peter Mills Auctioneers & Valuers, seeking €295,000.

58 Talbot Green

58 Talbot Green, Wexford town

This two-bed terraced home will likely suit a buyer looking for a manageable property close to all the amenities of Wexford town. The cosy livingroom has wooden floors and white walls. The kitchen, although on the small side, has plenty of storage and space for a small table. There is a toilet downstairs as well as a generous family bathroom upstairs. Both bedrooms upstairs are double.

There is a small front garden that has paving and gravel, and an easy-to-maintain back garden with a shed and patio area. It is just a short drive from Wexford General Hospital and a five-minute walk into the town centre. This charming two-bed is on the market through DNG McCormack Quinn, seeking €168,000.

111 The Green

111 The Green, Clonard, Wexford town

This B-rated, two-bedroom apartment in Clonard village is in an excellent location, likely to appeal to renters. It is minutes from the centre of Wexford town, with a coffee shop around the corner and the Whitford House Hotel nearby.

The apartment is in great condition with a large balcony, two double bedrooms, one of which is en suite, and a large bathroom. Online advertisements for similar properties are asking in the region €1,100 to €1,200 per month in rent. It is on the market through Kearney & Co Property Sales and Letting, seeking €150,000.

16 Sandeel Bay Cottages

16 Sandeel Bay Cottages, Hookless Village, Fethard

This purpose-built three-bed holiday cottage is in a managed development on the Hook Peninsula. The area is well-known for is breathtaking natural landscape, and picturesque coastline. Extending to 70sq m (750sq ft) with an E1 Ber, it has a wooden-clad open-plan kitchen/living area downstairs and an outdoor decking with partial sea views. It also has a charming cottage-style split front door.

It is within walking distance to Sandeel Bay and Carnivan Bay, Dollar Bay and Baeginbun are nearby, as well as the village of Fethard-on-Sea. This seaside escape is on the market through Brian Wallace Auctioneers, seeking €190,000.

Farmhouse, Ballinteskin

Farmhouse, Ballinteskin, New Ross

This derelict farmhouse in Ballinteskin, New Ross, extending to 100sq m (1,076sq ft), needs complete refurbishment and could be transformed by a buyer who has the time, know-how and vision to do so. The traditional farmhouse and outbuildings is close to the John F Kennedy Arboretum in New Ross and a 15-minute drive from the coast. It sits on 0.7 hectares (1.7 acres) and is Ber exempt. This property is on the market through PN O’Gorman Auctioneers, seeking €130,000.