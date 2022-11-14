Looking for a home in Co Cavan? Try this luxury family home for €550k or a four-bed fixer-upper for €125k

A quick search on MyHome.ie reveals a treasure trove of diverse and unique properties in Co Cavan and many on this list are within a stone’s throw of areas of immense natural beauty; the old adage that the county has a “lake for every day of the year” is not too far from the truth. It’s also not too far from Dublin and the holiday home featured here is a particular highlight for those looking for a woodland escape.

Asked for his take on the county’s residential market, Damian Keogan of DNG O’Dwyer says it was busy in the first quarter of the year but has yet to recover following the summer months. “There’s a lack of confidence in the market really,” he says, “but there is still an undersupply of properties.”

“There’s a range of people in the market: those upsizing, downsizing, relocating, it’s across the board,” Keogan says.

On the benefits of buying in Cavan, he points out that the south of the county is less than an hour’s drive from Dublin. “With remote working, we’ve seen an influx of people coming to the area because a lot of them are doing two days in the city and the rest from home.”

READ MORE

“It’s still a little bit undiscovered as well, and the prices are reflective of that,” he says.

Four-bedroom Kingscourt home offers luxury with peaceful green surrounds

Four-bed

3 Brack Luin, Kingscourt

This four-bedroom home offers luxury with peaceful green surrounds right outside the market town of Kingstown. The detached house, extending to a generous 301sq m (3,240sq ft), is accessed through electric gates and the front garden has a Japanese koi pond and plenty of space for parking. A large-open plan ground floor accommodates the kitchen, living area and dining area, with a wooden wine rack built into the wall.

There is also a bar space off the living area which has space for seats, and leads out to a Jacuzzi area through French doors. There is another patio area visible through the large windows in the living area, with space for a dining table. The home, which also has four bathrooms, is in turnkey condition and could be easily transformed to suit the buyer’s aesthetic taste. Number 3 Brack Luin also has a gym room with mirrored walls, and an impressive B2 Ber. This home would be perfect for entertaining, and is on the market through Keenan Auctioneers, seeking €550,000.

6 Hawthorn, Bailieborough is located close to the town centre

Three-bed

6 Hawthorn, Bailieborough

This three-bed home, built in 2007, comes to the market in turnkey condition. Located close to Bailieborough town centre, schools, a gym, shops and cafes are all nearby. There is also a walking trail around Castle Lake through part of the former Bailieborough Castle estate.

This home, extending to 91sq m (980sq ft), has a B3 Ber which should help towards keeping the home cosy and minimising costs. The highlights of the home include a free-standing bath in the main bathroom, a tiled bench in the shower of another bathroom and the stone chimney breast in the livingroom. A new buyer may want to modernise the kitchen to optimise space. This property is on the market through DNG O’Dwyer, seeking €195,000.

13 Aranmore Close, Rock Cross, is well presented, however, the kitchen and bathroom could do with a cosmetic upgrade

Downsizer

13 Aranmore Close, Rock Cross, Cavan town

This two-bed terrace may appeal to someone looking to downsize as it is in an excellent location close to Cavan town centre, Cavan General Hospital and is a short drive from the local golf club. The property, extending to 71.5sq m (770sq ft), is well presented, however, the kitchen and bathroom could do with a cosmetic upgrade. The bedrooms look to have been spruced up with lush grey carpets and freshly painted walls. The home has an easy-to-maintain back garden and a D1 Ber. It is on the market through Smith Property, seeking €165,000.

Eaglewood Manor is close to all the amenities of Belturbet town

Buy-to-let

17 Eaglewood Manor, Ernehill, Belturbet

This two-bedroom apartment has rental potential likely to appeal to an investor. This property, extending to 117sq m (1,259sq ft), is close to all the amenities of Belturbet town. Surrounded by the river Erne, the historic town is well-known for angling and watersports and also has a heritage walking route.

The apartment benefits from a decent C3 Ber rating and the fact that it has two bathrooms. It also has a balcony and rooflights in the kitchen and bedrooms. It is painted white throughout, offering a blank canvas, and has plenty of built-in storage. This apartment is on the market through Mark Lawlor Auctioneers, seeking €129,000.

8 River Valley has a large front porch with space for tables and seating

Holiday home

8 River Valley, Ballyconnell

This spacious three-bed log cabin in a gated forest setting on the banks of the Shannon-Erne blueway would be an ideal holiday home. Built with Finnish Lapland pine and extending to 150sq m (1,614sq ft), it has two bathrooms and a large front porch and upstairs balcony which have space for tables and seating. In the picturesque setting of the forest, it looks like something from the pages of a fairy-tale.

The cabin has a D1 Ber and there is an annual management fee of €1,206; mobile wifi is available. It is about a two-hour drive from Dublin, half an hour from Cavan town and 10 minutes from Ballyconnell town. This property is in great condition and comes to the market through REA Peter Donohoe, seeking €180,000.

7-9 Church Street is in need of complete refurbishment but offers a lot of space in a good location

Fixer-upper

7-9 Church Street, Cootehill

This four-bedroom town house, extending to 105.9sq m (1,140sq ft), could be seen as an attractive renovation opportunity for an imaginative buyer. It is in need of complete refurbishment but offers a lot of space in a good location; it is within walking distance of local amenities, including schools, sports clubs and Bellamont Forest. There is a back garden with the property and the Ber is E1, which a buyer would likely look to improve.

This property is up for auction on November 24th through Smith Property (unless sold beforehand) with an advised minimum value of €125,000.