Looking to buy a home in Co Laois? Try this period six-bed for €450k or a fixer-upper for €99k

While Laois has long been established as a commuter county for Dublin, which is about an hour away, it also has great access to many other counties thanks to its central location. The county itself has a lot to recommend it in its own right, with its mountains, forests, rivers, lakes and heritage sites.

Asked for her take on the county’s residential market, Neala Keating of Sherry FitzGerald Hyland Keating said it has been a busy year, with more stock coming up for sale.

“A big chunk of our stock would be ex-rentals,” she says. “I would say one in three of our houses on the market are from landlords who are getting out of the market.

“The other chunk would be from people downsizing,” Keating adds. “After Covid-19, people are realising they may not need such a big house and thinking something smaller would allow them to go and enjoy themselves more.”

READ MORE

It seems buyers are looking for homes in turnkey condition, Keating says, but there is great value to be found for buyers willing to do some cosmetic work: “I think it’s the potential of the unknown cost [that puts people off], but for me there’s lots of bargains to be had if you’re prepared to do the light work.”

9 The Glen

Three-bed

9 The Glen, Kilnacourt Woods, Portarlington

This three-bedroom semidetached home in Portarlington, extending to about 140sq m (1,507sq ft), comes to the market in good condition. The tiling on the ground floor and in the bathrooms is a little dated but the bedrooms and attic room are finished to a high standard. The attic has been converted into an office/TV room, likely to appeal to those working from home. The property has a decent-sized back garden which has two patio areas connected by a lawn.

The property has an excellent B3 Ber rating which will go some way towards keeping running costs down. The property is located within walking distance of Portarlington town centre and the train station, which has regular services to Dublin and Galway. Number 9 The Glen is on the market through DNG Kelly, seeking €239,000.

Hollymount House

Large family home

Hollymount House, Ballaghmore, Borris-in-Ossory

Hollymount House offers a unique period six-bedroom home in an idyllic countryside setting. This home, extending to 358sq m (3,860sq ft), built in 1838, sits on two acres of landscaped gardens close to the village of Ballaghmore. It comprises six bedrooms, four bathrooms (two of which are en suite), two reception rooms, a study and a large attic conversion with recessed lighting and skylights. The exposed stone walls throughout the house are a charming feature. The property is in excellent condition and the current design is quite neutral albeit slightly dated in parts. It certainly offers great potential for a new owner looking to put their own stamp on the place. The house has a C2 Ber rating thanks to the upgrades that have been carried out.

Quite apart from the house itself, there are outbuildings, stables, a garden shed and a boiler house on the grounds, as well as a greenhouse for planting. Hollymount House is just 10 minutes from Borris-in-Ossory and 4km outside Roscrea. This unique offering is on the market through CBPM Real Estate, seeking €450,000.

30 Rathevan Close

Downsizer

30 Rathevan Close, Portlaoise

Those seeking a manageably sized home close to the amenities of Portlaoise town centre may be interested in this two-bedroom semidetached house at the Rathevan development. The property extends to 84sq m (900sq ft) and comprises two bedrooms, a kitchen, a bathroom, a dining/livingroom and a WC. The garden to the front of the property is easy to maintain with stone underfoot and shrubbery.

The property has a C3 Ber rating and is on the market through John O’Brien Elite Estate Agents, seeking €200,000. Rathevan is a low-density residential scheme, and is located on the Dublin side of Portlaoise town.

Parkside, Portlaoise

Buy-to-let

Apartment 5C Parkside, Portlaoise

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment offers a turnkey rental property for a prospective investor. It is conveniently situated in the Parkside complex on the Abbeyleix Road, which has a Supervalu, a doctor’s surgery, a pharmacy and a cafe. The interiors of the apartment, extending to 85sq m (915sq ft), are modern and fresh, and it has a B3 Ber rating.

Portlaoise town centre is a seven-minute walk from the property, and there is easy access to the M7 and wider motorway network. The apartment also comes with two designated parking spaces and is on the market through Clement Herron Real Estate, seeking €189,900.

2 Castle Street, Durrow

Holiday home

2 Castle St, Durrow

For someone looking for a getaway in the picturesque heritage town of Durrow, just over an hour outside Dublin, this end-of-terrace townhouse may fit the bill. Located on the river Nore, there are a number of canoeing and kayaking clubs in the town for those who enjoy watersports. Castle Durrow offers plenty of dining options, including afternoon tea, as well as walks around its gardens. There are also various looped walks around Durrow through the woodlands of Dunmore Woods. The nearby village of Cullohill has a mountain trail.

This three-bed property, extending to 149sq m (1,604sq ft), has a D1 Ber, and is for sale through David O’Connell SCSI, seeking €200,000.

4 Dunnes Terrace, Patrick Street

Fixer-upper

4 Dunnes Terrace, Patrick Street, Mountrath

This three-bedroom terraced property on Patrick Street in Mountrath could interest an imaginative buyer looking for a refurbishment project in the area. It would likely suit someone who wishes to live in the property as, according to agent Neala Keating, it would then be eligible for a Government Croí Cónaithe grant, which can provide funds up to a maximum of €50,000. She also highlights the possibility of applying for an SEAI home energy grant to improve the property’s G Ber rating.

The small town of Mountrath has plenty of amenities including shops, schools and sports clubs. It is located midway between Limerick and Dublin, and is a 10-minute drive from Portlaoise. This property, extending to 102sq m (1,098sq ft), is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Hyland Keating, seeking €99,000.