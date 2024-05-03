Man arrested after three women injured in alleged hatchet attack in Louth

Gardaí have been alerted of an incident at a residential property in Glenwood Estate, Dundalk, on Friday afternoon, in which three women were injured. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Three women have been hospitalised following an alleged hatchet attack in Dundalk, Co Louth, on Friday afternoon.

One of the women, understood to be elderly, has “serious injuries”.

In a statement, gardaí said they were alerted to an incident at a residential property in Glenwood Estate, Dundalk, on Friday afternoon.

The three women were injured. Two were removed to Louth County Hospital, Dundalk, for treatment and one woman was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, with serious injuries.

It is understood the attack involved a hatchet.

A man was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at a Garda station in Co Louth under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A Garda spokesman said investigations were ongoing.

