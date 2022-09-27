Five homes on view this week

19 Railway Avenue, Sutton, Dublin 13

€695,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Four-bedroom cottage extending to 123sq m (1,323sq ft). Dating from 1900, the property is located in a mature historic location just off Baldoyle Road, and has a detached Shomera garden room in the southwest-facing rear garden. Ber D1

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

29 Anne Devlin Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

€695,000, DNG

Semi-detached four bedroom house extending to 165sq m (1,776sq ft). The property which has solid maple flooring has a custom-built workshop in the rear garden that extends to 60 feet. Ber F

On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

The Old Courthouse, The Green, Villierstown, Waterford

€375,000, Brian Gleeson Property

Four-bedroom house extending to 260sq m (2,799sq ft). The property, which has a mature rear garden, has views over the Blackwater river and is close to Villierstown Quay, which has a slipway with access to the river for boats. Ber B3

On View: Strictly by appointment at gleesonproperty.com

3 St Peter’s Avenue, Phibsborough, Dublin 7

€595,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

Two-bedroom mid-terrace house extending to 110sq m (1,184sq ft). Dating from the mid-1800s, the property, which is located in a private gated and cobbled terrace of five homes, has been completely renovated with an attic conversion and new roof. Ber C2

On View: Strictly by appointment at kbd.ie

160 Rathfarnham Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

€795,000, Beirne & Wise

Five-bedroom semidetached period home extending to 158sq m (1,700sq ft). Built in the 1920s, retaining many of its original features, the property which could do with updating has a rear garden extending to 26m in length, so could well be extended — subject to planning. Ber E1

On View: Strictly by appointment at beirnewise.ie