New-build four-bedroom mews overlooking the canal in Dublin 8

Address : 8 Canal View Mews, South Circular Road, Dublin 8 Price : €1,495,000 Agent : Mullery O'Gara

The brothers behind MCD Cozy Homes have been buying, renovating and reselling properties in trendy Dublin city areas for almost two decades, having taken on their father’s business. They have carried out renovations of mainly period properties in areas such as Portobello, Ranelagh, Phibsborough and Stoneybatter.

The builders’ wealth of experience is evident in this newly built four-bedroom home, 8 Canal View Mews, which, as you may have gleaned, overlooks the Grand Canal in Dublin 8.

They purchased the sites for three mews houses here, parcelled out from the long gardens of the houses on South Circular Road. One of the brothers is keeping one of the homes for his own use and they have agreed a sale on the one at the end of the row off market. Number 8, the turnkey home that sits in the middle of the three, is now being brought to market by Mullery O’Gara, seeking €1.495 million.

The property extends to a generous 217sq m (2,336sq ft) – a new-build of this size is a rarity in Dublin 8. The house has been finished to a high standard, with two south-facing balconies to the front of the property, a tiled back garden and a bright kitchen/diningroom located on the first floor to capture the canal views. It also has an A1 energy rating.

There is no conceivable upgrade a prospective owner could make that hasn’t already been considered in this home; it features high-quality fittings throughout, a surround-sound system, an intercom system and ambient lighting on the stairs and in the dressingroom.

The three mews houses are on a cul-de sac by the canal, with a carport to the front of each and space for a second car on the road.

Entering number 8, you step into a spacious square-shaped lobby with marble-effect porcelain tiles underfoot. Recessed lighting and vertical panel radiators give a modern feel throughout. A large double bedroom with built-in wardrobes sits to the front of the ground floor. Beyond that is a rectangular utility room fitted out with counter space and floor-to-ceiling units. Two double bedrooms sit to the rear, both opening out to the back garden through a glazed door.

Entrance lobby

First floor kitchen/dining area

Bright dining area

The back garden is low maintenance, with porcelain-tiled flooring creating an ideal spot to sit outside. Privacy is provided by a high wooden trellis extending from the back wall.

Back inside, the first-floor living spaces are accessed up a staircase with automatic ambient lighting triggered by your step, and a sleek recessed banister. Stepping into the bright kitchen/diningroom, it’s difficult to stifle a “wow”. It’s an impressive room with light pouring in from the roof light in the kitchen, glazing to the rear and a pitched roof light pod in the dining area.

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The kitchen features quartz countertops, anthracite units and a large central island/breakfast bar. It flows into the dining space to the front, which has a twin outdoor dining space on the balcony.

The kitchen connects to a livingroom to the rear, accessed through glazed pocket doors.

Upstairs is the cherry on top of the cake: a spacious principal suite with a balcony to the front, a walk-through dressingroom with automatic lighting and an en suite shower room. Electric curtains add to the five-star appeal.

Nestled behind South Circular Road, 8 Canal View Mews is a short walk from Griffith College, cafes and the recently opened Scéal Bakery. It is about a 30-minute walk from St Stephen’s Green on the southside of Dublin city centre.

Balcony off the dining area

Livingroom

Top floor principal suite