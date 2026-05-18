What will €495,000 buy close to amenities in Kimmage and in the Galway countryside?

Town

165 Bangor Road, Kimmage, Dublin 12

€495,000, Mullery O’Gara

This two-bedroom terraced home comes to the market in Kimmage, close to Eamonn Ceannt Park, and about a 20-minute drive or cycle from Dublin city centre. Extending to 70sq m (753sq ft), the property has two connected living spaces to the front of the ground floor, leading to the kitchen at the rear. There are two bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. The back garden is beautifully presented with a patio area and a raised lawn surrounded by plants and trees. Ber C3

Plus: Beautiful biodiverse back garden

Beautiful biodiverse back garden Minus: No side access

Co Galway five-bed

Country

Kilclooney House, Kilclooney, Milltown, Co Galway

€495,000, Fair Deal Properties

This substantial five-bed detached home, built in 2005, extends to 247sq m (2,659sq ft), and is laid out over three levels. The home offers a countryside setting while being about a 10-minute drive from Tuam and 40-60 minutes from Galway city, depending on traffic. The property has a large driveway to the front and a substantial private lawned back garden surrounded by mature trees. It also has a garage. Inside, the home boasts spacious rooms and has been well maintained. Ber B3