What will €495,000 buy close to amenities in Kimmage and in the Galway countryside?

Town
165 Bangor Road, Kimmage, Dublin 12
€495,000, Mullery O’Gara
This two-bedroom terraced home comes to the market in Kimmage, close to Eamonn Ceannt Park, and about a 20-minute drive or cycle from Dublin city centre. Extending to 70sq m (753sq ft), the property has two connected living spaces to the front of the ground floor, leading to the kitchen at the rear. There are two bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. The back garden is beautifully presented with a patio area and a raised lawn surrounded by plants and trees. Ber C3
- Plus: Beautiful biodiverse back garden
- Minus: No side access
Country
Kilclooney House, Kilclooney, Milltown, Co Galway
€495,000, Fair Deal Properties
This substantial five-bed detached home, built in 2005, extends to 247sq m (2,659sq ft), and is laid out over three levels. The home offers a countryside setting while being about a 10-minute drive from Tuam and 40-60 minutes from Galway city, depending on traffic. The property has a large driveway to the front and a substantial private lawned back garden surrounded by mature trees. It also has a garage. Inside, the home boasts spacious rooms and has been well maintained. Ber B3
- Plus: Good energy efficiency
- Minus: It’s a drive to amenities