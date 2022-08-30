Five homes on view this week

Marianella, Upper Dargle Road, Bray, Co Wicklow

€900,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Detached six-bedroom house extending to 258 sq m (2,777 sq ft) located on the banks of the River Dargle. The property, which has a large cobblelock driveway, has extensive westerly facing gardens that extend to 75ft in length. Ber C3

On view: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

5 Brookfield Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€549,950, Churches Estate Agents

Two-bedroom terraced house extending to 80sq m. The property, dating from the 1920s, has a south-facing courtyard garden extending to 30ft, and a lean-to shed to the rear. The house, which would benefit from upgrading, has new double-glazed windows, and the rear wall and side extension have been insulated. Ber D1

On view: Strictly by appointment churches.ie

8 Parnell Road, Harold's Cross, Dublin 12

€745,000, DNG

Three-bedroom mid-terrace property extending to 116 sq m (1,249 sq ft). The house was rewired and replumbed in 2013 and recently renovated. It has parking for two cars and an electric car charger to the front, with rear access to a lane from the back garden. Ber-exempt

On view: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

136 Braemor Road, Churchtown, Dublin 14

€750,000, McGuirk Beggan Property

Three-bedroom semidetached house extending to 131 sq m (1,410 sq ft). Located in the heart of Churchtown, the house has a former garage converted into a kitchen/breakfastroom and a block-built shed that has potential as a home office. Ber C3

On view: Strictly by appointment at mcguirkbeggan.ie

3 Beresford Gardens, Donabate, Co Dublin

€595,000, Flynn & Associates

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 127 sq m (1,367 sq ft). Built in 2016, the property has double-glazed windows, an air-to-water heating system and an attic that is ready for conversion. The house overlooks a green area to the front and benefits from a side entrance. Ber A3

On view: Strictly by appointment at flynnassociates.ie