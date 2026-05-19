Westmeath’s breaking ball nous and raw leadership proved too much for Dublin

Westmeath landed the Delaney Cup for the first time since 2004 with a gameplan that came from Mark McHugh and his coaching team, but which could only be executed by real leadership on the field.

Last week this column was complimentary of Roscommon’s ability to get short kick outs away but this was largely down to a poor Galway kickout defensive set-up. This week in the Leinster final, Westmeath perfectly executed a kickout defence which was the foundation for their win, a win which, truth be told, should have been more comfortable.

On their road to the Leinster final, Westmeath had shown considerable tactical nous on opposition kickouts and this continued with a well-executed plan - excellent spacing in their forwards to ensure they were covering the short and ready to be back under breaking ball.

The execution of this plan was made considerably easier with the unfortunate injury picked up by Dublin’s Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne in the 15th minute. He was the target for five early kick outs in that opening quarter-hour, and Dublin secured 4/5 of these long ones (two clean catches by the Cuala man and two breaking balls).

The biggest impact of his early exit was Westmeath being able to gamble that bit further out onto the breaks, while still covering off the shorts, as Dublin seemed averse to going short.

The Westmeath set-up for breaking ball against Dublin

The numbers show how Dublin suffered after they lost Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne.

It is interesting that it took until the 25th minute for this absence to be felt, as Dublin dominated the 10 minutes after Peadar’s exit, outscoring the Lake County 0-5 to 0-0, but the troubles for Dublin arrived when they had the ball on the tee.

It was then the absence of Ó Cofaigh Byrne started to really show, as the Dublin kickout retention figures above show. On Sunday Game co-comms, Eamon Fitzmaurice identified Dublin’s lack of short options for Evan Comerford, saying: “Dublin don’t look like they’ve done a huge pile of work on short kickouts, so don’t think they’re going to start it now,” as Dublin’s first kickout in extra-time went out over the sideline. The lack of willingness to make runs to get short kicks off by the Dublin defenders was glaring, with the players staying static on the arc.

Static defenders meant Evan Comerford was left with no short kick options.

Dublin got joy from Killian McGinnis for a short period at the start of the second half, as he won two long kicks, but Westmeath quickly adjusted to this option and had him double marked for the 45th minute kickout, as Sam McCartan got out underneath the break and set up Matty Whittaker for a huge two pointer.

Westmeath adjusted their plan and when Killian McGinnis became the next kickout target he was double marked.

In the closing 10 minutes of normal time, Westmeath failed to punish winning the final four Dublin kickouts, giving the Dubs a reprieve as the game went to extra time. The leadership shown by a number of Westmeath men was impressive to watch.

Westmeath's spacing on the press allowed them to rule out short balls but be ready to contest the breaks.

Westmeath players were ready to attack isolated Dublin catchers.

Senan Baker

In sharp contrast to Dublin’s inability to go short and get hands on ball, Westmeath showed real bravery as Jason Daly got his short kickout off to Tadhg Baker, when Westmeath were a point down with under 90 seconds on the clock.

Jason Daly got a brave short kickout off with just 90 seconds left on the clock.

Sixteen seconds later Senan Baker is slotting the ball over the bar under no pressure from Charlie McMorrow, to level the game at 0-22 each. The Caulry man scored this point off his left, his fourth following his introduction in the 43rd minute. He scored two off his right and two off his left, the DCU Sigerson Cup winner showing real bi-laterality, which would really please PhD researcher Karol Dillon who is promoting the importance of bi-laterality in Gaelic Football. One of these scores was a beautifully executed backdoor cut by Baker in the 56th minute as Sam McCartan assisted.

Perfectly executed backdoor cut led to a score by Senan Baker for Westmeath.

Sam McCartan

Sam McCartan was a force of nature, driving Westmeath forward as the game was in the melting pot. He took the final quarter and extra-time by the scruff of the neck, with brave and aggressive plays. He scored an excellent point in extra-time and showed real quality with an ambitious crossfield sideline in the 72nd minute.

He continued to step up despite two clutch wides in normal time. When Dublin got their first score of extra-time, it was McCartan who stood up to get Westmeath on the ball and out - he ran hard into the corner of the arc between Hill 16 and the Cusack Stand to get hands on ball in the 83rd minute, which was calmly worked in their defensive third. This was alongside constantly winning breaking ball all day.

Westmeath's Sam McCartan gives option for short KO late in encounter in second half of extra-time.

Tadhg Baker

That 83rd-minute kickout was calmly worked out until the powerhouse Tadhg Baker made a lung-busting run straight up the middle of the field, as he carried the ball over 70 yards, driving past several Dublin players, before off loading to help setup a John Heslin two-pointer.

Tadhg Baker was still carrying the ball powerfully in extra-time.

This was to be Tadhg’s last impact, as he had to be go off seconds later. No more to give for his county. He was involved in another inspiring play in the 76th minute as he made a huge turnover on Ciaran Kilkenny in front of the Westmeath goal. This led to the fortuitous Brían Cooney goal as he attempted the two-pointer. Interestingly, in this play Heslin got the ball off Baker and was at the end of the move as he assisted Cooney with a deft hand pass, which was followed by a well executed screen on the Dublin defender. This gave Westmeath an unassailable seven-point lead at that point, 1-26 to 0-22.

Tadhg Baker strips possession from Kilkenny and John Heslin collects the break.

John Heslin is involved in the move at the other end of the pitch leading to Westmeath's first goal.

In a post-game interview with RTÉ Radio One, Senan Baker talked about playing football in the garden with his younger brother and tearing lumps out of one another. Tadhg is etched in the mould of his father, Clare’s Ollie Baker, in his combative style. I’d imagine there was no shying away from the physical exchanges from the younger sibling.

Captain Ronan Wallace also talked candidly post-game of the gameplan around the Dublin kick outs and looking to force them long, “They are probably lacking on long kickouts. We addressed that during the week and we just said if we can nullify the shorts, we’ll break the ball and just get under breaks”. They done this in spades. Allied to an unfortunate injury to Dublin’s best kickout option, and so many of the Westmeath players standing up to take responsibility, it was vital in the direction of the game, and ultimately the result.

Paul O’Brien is a performance analyst with The Performance Process.