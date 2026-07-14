Five decision-making strategies to make your renovation less daunting

One of the most underestimated challenges when renovating a home isn’t the budget or the building work, it’s making decisions. People often assume designers make confident decisions because they instinctively know what looks good. The truth is, confidence comes not just from instinct, but from having a clear framework for making decisions.

Once you understand that framework, even the most daunting renovation becomes much easier to navigate. Here are five strategies to help you make design decisions with greater confidence.

Start with the brief

When most people begin planning a renovation, they start by looking at things like kitchens or finishes. Designers, however, tend to start somewhere quite different.

Before we think about fixtures or finishes, we establish the parameters that will shape every decision that follows. We ask questions like: What is the budget? How does the family live? What is the style and character of the house? Those parameters immediately narrow the options. By the time we start looking at kitchens or finishes, many possibilities have already been ruled out because they don’t fit the brief.

This approach doesn’t limit creativity, it gives it direction. Instead of choosing from thousands of products, you’re choosing from a much smaller group that genuinely suits your home, lifestyle and budget.

Spend your time where it matters

One of the biggest differences between homeowners and designers is knowing which decisions deserve the most attention.

Some choices will shape how your home looks, feels and functions for years to come. The layout, natural light and permanent finishes have a lasting impact and are among the most expensive and disruptive things to change, so they are worth getting right.

When I was renovating my own home, I spent months deciding on the floor tiles for my ground floor. Not because I couldn’t make up my mind, but because I’d be living with that decision every day. They were a significant investment that would be difficult and costly to change once installed. Taking extra time wasn’t indecision, it was making sure I wouldn’t regret the choice later.

Denise O'Connor spent months deciding on the floor tiles for the ground floor.

By contrast, it’s easy to spend weeks agonising over details that can be changed relatively easily, such as furniture or accessories. Those decisions matter too, but not at the expense of the bigger ones.

Whenever you’re feeling overwhelmed, ask yourself one simple question: is this decision difficult to change, or can I easily revisit it later? The answer will usually tell you how much time it deserves.

Create a filter for every decision

One reason so many people struggle to make design decisions is that they judge each option in isolation. Designers do the opposite: they create a filter through which every choice is assessed.

Before choosing a product, decide what’s most important to you. Your priorities might include durability, low maintenance, a particular style, or staying within a strict budget. Once you’ve defined them, they’ll guide every decision that follows.

Whenever you’re faced with a difficult decision, don’t just ask yourself: Do I like this? Instead, ask: Does this support my vision for my home? With a clear filter, much of the uncertainty disappears because you’re no longer choosing between endless possibilities. You’re choosing the option that best fits your vision.

More choice doesn’t lead to better decisions

When people become stuck, their instinct is often to look for more options. They save more inspiration images or order more samples, convinced the perfect answer is just around the corner. In reality, more choice rarely makes decisions easier. Paint colours are a perfect example. The more samples you compare, the harder the decision becomes.

Designers approach this differently. Rather than collecting more options, we start by eliminating the ones that don’t fit the brief. Once we’ve narrowed the field to two or three strong contenders, we stop looking and focus on choosing between them. The goal isn’t to find more options, it’s to narrow them down.

Which decision will make all the others easier?

When you’re faced with dozens of decisions, it’s easy to feel as though they all need to be made at once. In reality, they rarely do. Whenever you feel overwhelmed, take a step back and ask yourself one simple question: Which decision, if I made it today, would make all the others easier?

[ These are the things you can’t afford to be precious about when it comes to a home renovationOpens in new window ]

Designers don’t see a renovation as hundreds of unrelated choices. We see it as a sequence of decisions, where each one makes the next one easier. For example, once you’ve decided on your flooring, you’ve already ruled out a huge number of timber tones, paint colours and joinery finishes that no longer work. Once the kitchen design is agreed, decisions about lighting, furniture and even electrical layouts become much clearer.

Rather than trying to solve everything at once, ask yourself which one decision will make all the others easier to make. Then start there. It’s a simple shift in thinking, but it can turn a daunting project into a series of manageable steps.

Making decisions will always be part of creating a home, but they don’t have to feel overwhelming. Good design isn’t about having better taste; it’s about having a clear process. Focus on the decisions that matter most, narrow your options and let each decision guide the next. You’ll find yourself making choices with greater confidence and enjoying the process much more along the way.