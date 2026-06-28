Stylish storage and smart spaces in a refurbished Portobello cottage

Most people love a house with character, particularly when the structure and foundation are good and the location offers everything the homeowner could want.

So when interior designer Lana Dullaghan’s client came across a period bungalow in Portobello, Dublin 8, last year, he knew that with some work, flair and vision, it would make a wonderful home. Once he’d purchased the 50sq m (538sq ft) property, he enlisted Dullaghan’s help to transform it into a small but beautiful living space.

“Roy bought the bungalow last year after seeing that, despite needing a lot of work, it had great potential,” she says. “The 1890s building is in a wonderful neighbourhood known for its warmth and charm, and the street is lined with fascinating historic cottages, making this bungalow a delightful part of the community.

“The previous owner had extended what was originally a cottage to feature an open-plan living area which included a kitchen, dining space and sitting area, all with a large window, which is accessible directly from the front door.

“But when he bought it it was not functional as a home, as it had insufficient storage and no proper dining or sitting area, which would make comfortable living difficult. The living and dining areas had neither a sofa nor a dining table and only had benches instead.”

When they took the house on there were bright red floors in the living area and bedroom, along with dark blue walls in the bathroom and utilityroom, which created an “unwelcoming atmosphere”.

To the rear of the building is a narrow area which houses a small wetroom/shower and a bathroom, along with a utility area. This opens to a small outdoor space through large sliding doors. The only bedroom is situated above the living area, accessed by stairs, but without any doors due to the limited space.

So, not letting these issues stand in her way, Dullaghan, who is known for her work in transforming both residential and commercial premises, made a plan to create a welcoming home for her client.

“The kitchen and utilityroom needed updating and better storage as they lacked the basics for everyday living, so we identified the main issues,” she says. “These included the need for more storage, a better layout, and a way to restore the bungalow’s charm to make it feel cosy and inviting.

Lana Dullaghan created a way to restore the property’s charm and make it feel cosy and inviting

A new warm-green kitchen was installed to maximise storage, featuring an attractive splashback and worktop

Dining area, with a bench and floating shelves for added storage

“Our goal was to transform the space into a warm home in a lovely neighbourhood, adding a contemporary touch to bring this beautiful cottage into the modern era. So we designed the entire space, focusing on decorating and storage solutions without making any structural changes.

“In the open living area, we created a new layout for the kitchen, dining and living spaces, including a new bathroom, wetroom shower area and utility space. We adjusted the bedroom layout to allow for extra storage. And a new green kitchen was installed to introduce warm colours, featuring a beautiful splashback and worktop while maximising storage solutions. All necessary appliances were included for comfortable everyday living.”

On the opposite side of the open-plan living area, the interior designer and her team positioned a sofabed to provide an extra option for guests, alongside a comfortable sofa for daily use and a personal gallery wall above it.

In the utilityroom, they replaced a tall unit with large sliding doors, allowing for better space and traffic flow from the open living area to the bathroom and outdoor space. They also created a dining area with a bench and floating shelves, complemented by a handpainted mural to add interest. This design provided storage for the homeowner’s collection of ornaments, books and dining essentials, with LED lights for a cosy atmosphere during tea time or elegant meals.

The upstairs also had a makeover.

“In the bedroom, we reconfigured the layout with a hallway wall headboard featuring LED lighting, maximising storage with units and drawers under the bed,” she says. “We utilised every inch of the space to enhance storage solutions. And, in the bathroom, we used warm neutrals on the walls and darker colours on the ceiling to create added interest while keeping the walls bright and warm.

It felt rewarding to improve the space and add a personal touch which reflects both the character of the heritage home and the unique design which we tailored for our client — Lana Dullaghan

“In the design of the bungalow, colours, patterns and textures were crucial to define areas and bring character to the vintage home. We used earthy tones like greens, terracotta, blues and warm neutrals to connect the indoors with the outdoors, along with copper and brass accents throughout the house, reflecting the vintage property’s Irish heritage. Subtle patterns were incorporated to add interest without overwhelming the space.

“The project involved turnkey services, managing everything from design to project completion and the final touches.”

The Louth-based designer, who works across Leinster, says the project was initially due to take two to three months, but this was delayed by a few weeks due to unexpected issues under the benches that required a complete redesign.

“When we first saw the property, I wondered why there were so many benches in the living area without a proper sofa or dining space,” she says. “And, as we began removing the old furniture, we found a support structure for the old part of the house hidden beneath the benches, about 20cm high and 20cm deep, which our client was unaware of.

“This complication forced us to rethink the entire layout of the living area, including storage solutions and the height of the kitchen worktop to fit all the appliances.”

The team had to quickly adapt to the new schedule to keep the project on track. The original budget of €50,000 was exceeded due to the new challenges and the necessary adjustments.

To the rear is a small wetroom/shower and bathroom, along with a utility area. This opens to a small outdoor space through large sliding doors

A gallery wall displays personal pieces from Irish artists related to the owner's hometown of Cork

The bedroom layout was reconfigured to maximise storage, with units and drawers under the bed

“Roy, our returning client, was very understanding and supportive throughout the renovation, which was crucial for managing the challenges we encountered,” says the designer.

“When renovating an older property, it’s important to hope for the best while being prepared for surprises. From experience, these unexpected issues are a normal part of the process, especially with older homes. And while some projects go smoothly from start to finish, others have a few surprises along the way. Being prepared and open to changes always makes the experience more enjoyable.”

Open shelves, which connected with the property’s heritage, featuring a handpainted wall mural and LED lights to highlight sentimental items and books, and other details – such as the gallery wall – serve as meaningful features of the open-plan living area.

“Using creative ideas like these helped us to reduce costs while enhancing the living area,” Dullaghan says.

Such solutions allowed Dullaghan and her team to turn obstacles into new opportunities for design and functionality.

“Overall, it felt rewarding to improve the space and add a personal touch which reflects both the character of the heritage home and the unique design which we tailored for our client,” she says.

[ Small gardens: A designer’s top tips on how to make best of the spaceOpens in new window ]

The owner was very happy with the results, particularly the colour scheme and the storage solutions.

“Roy loved it all and has already moved in,” says Dullaghan. “His favourite part of the design is the gallery wall, which displays personal pieces from Irish artists related to his hometown of Cork, including works featuring the Ogham language and the Children of Lir.”

It also includes his own art collection, featuring Michael Collins, along with other pieces and memories from his travels.

“This arrangement not only showcases the art collection but also connects to Irish heritage and adds a personal, homely touch,” says Dullaghan.