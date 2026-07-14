France v Spain live updates: Follow the action from the World Cup semi-final

The teams are out:

France: Maignan; Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, Digne; Tchouaméni, Rabiot; Dembele, Barcola, Olise; Mbappé

Spain: Simon; Porro, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Ruiz, Olmo; Yamal, Oyarzabal, Baena

Biggest decisions are Tchouaméni is back from injury to replace Manu Koné for France, and Barcola after some great sub appearances, starts instead of Doué. For Spain, again Pedri is on the bench, with De la Fuente preferring Fabian Ruiz over him. Good options to have.

If anyone can beat France, it’s Spain, says Kevin Kilbane as he previews the match on the America 2026 podcast.

Paul Howard was joined by Kevin Kilbane for the America 2026 Podcast.

Listen to the full podcast here:

Confrontational Leadership - Miguel Delaney and Kevin Kilbane on the Bellingham beef, tired bodies and FIFA’s dream draw Listen | 50:53

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the first World Cup semi-final between France and Spain, which takes place in the AT&T Stadium in Dallas. These two teams met in Euro 2024 two years ago, when Spain deservedly won 2-1.

France flaunted its firepower today during its Bastille Day parade and the feeling is that their firepower up front on the football field is too much for anyone to cope with at this World Cup. Kylian Mbappé in contention for the Golden Boot with eight goals, and Michael Olise one of the main creators of the tournament. Ballon d’Or holder Ousmane Dembele have five goals too, while PSG duo Desiré Doué and Bradley Barcola are also top-class.

Recently turned 19-year-old Lamine Yamal was expected to take the tournament by storm but has played well in fits and bursts after recovering from injury at the end of his club season. Spain rarely lose and rarely concede, they have conceded only one goal in this tournament and haven’t lost an international game for a record 36 matches, coming against Colombia in March 2024. With Rodri pulling the strings, they remain a fearsome opponent. Kickoff is at 8pm.