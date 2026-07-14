Jim Bolger aiming for more Classic glory as Sparan Nua added to Irish Oaks

It’s 50 years since Jim Bolger took out a licence ‐ and more Classic success could be in store for the veteran former champion trainer when his unbeaten Sparan Nua lines up in Saturday’s Juddmonte Irish Oaks.

Bred by Bolger, Sparan Nua had Newtown Anner Stud owner Maurice Regan opening his wallet to buy into her prior to a Group Three success at Cork last month.

Regan dipped into his pocket again on Tuesday to supplement the filly into the Curragh race for €50,000. Both Joseph O’Brien’s Rebel Moon and David Menuisier’s French Oaks third Inis Mor were also supplemented. It leaves 11 potential starters for the €500,000 race.

O’Brien’s Thundering On will try to become the 17th filly to complete the Epsom-Curragh Oaks double. Another likely cross-channel starter is the Ribblesdale winner Earth Shot. Amelia Earhart tops a handful of Ballydoyle entries.

Plenty of interest will revolve around Sparan Nua, who has won all three career starts to date.

Bolger was twice champion trainer in 1991 and 1992. The 84-year-old has enjoyed eight Classic successes at the Curragh, Co Kildare, the first of them in the Oaks with Give Thanks in 1983. He also won the race with Margarula in 2002.

He has also had a handful of English Classic victories, including the 2006 Derby through New Approach. He has had 57 Group One winners in all. This year he put his Co Carlow training base up for sale as he scales down his operation. Sparan Nua, though, promises a return to top level success.

Newtown Anner’s racing manager PJ Colville said: “It is going to be a tough ask, but there is only one Irish Oaks, so we will have a go. It is definitely the right race for us at this time, if we are good enough.

“She worked well this morning, so Jim was happy. It will be beautiful good ground and the Curragh do a great job. She already has a Group Three in the bag, so you can have a go at these bigger races now.”

Watering is taking place at the Curragh where ground conditions on Tuesday were good to firm and firm in places. Temperatures at HQ are expected to reach the high 20s later this week.

Earth Shot’s trainer William Haggas, an Irish Oaks winner in 2018 with Sea Of Class, is keen for that watering to take place.

“I’ve always felt she would be even better with a bit more cut in the ground, but it doesn’t look like it is going to rain in Ireland, which is a shame, but she’ll enjoy the track,” Haggas said. “I haven’t actually spoken to them yet about the ground, but I’m sure they’ll be putting some water on.”