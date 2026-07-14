Crime & Law

Driver arrested for speeding at 180km/h after claiming doll was ‘sick baby’ needing treatment

‘Remarkably realistic’ baby doll found in car going 80km/h above speed limit

When stopped, the driver told gardaí a 'sick baby' was being rushed for medical treatment. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
When stopped, the driver told gardaí a 'sick baby' was being rushed for medical treatment. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Jack White
Tue Jul 14 2026 - 19:091 MIN READ

A driver who claimed to be speeding at 80km/h above the limit to rush a “sick baby” for medical treatment was arrested after gardaí discovered it was in fact a “remarkably realistic” baby doll.

The driver was detected travelling at 180km/h on the N7 by gardaí in Naas, despite a local speed limit of 100km/h.

When stopped, the driver told gardaí a “sick baby” was being rushed for medical treatment.

However, gardaí subsequently discovered the baby was instead a “remarkably realistic baby doll”, according to a Garda spokesperson.

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The driver was arrested and charged with dangerous driving.

They also received fixed-charge penalty notices as their car had no insurance, no NCT, no motor tax and a “dangerously” worn tyre.

The driver’s car was seized by gardaí.

A spokesperson said no further details were available on the incident or the driver.

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Jack White

Jack White

Jack White is a reporter for The Irish Times