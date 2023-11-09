How to choose the perfect bath for a spa-like soak this winter

'Like buying a bed, it’s important to visit showrooms and sit into the baths you’re considering to see how they feel.' Photograph: iStock

As the nights grow colder, a spa-like soak is just what the doctor ordered. With so many different styles and options available, choosing the perfect bathcan be a daunting task. Here are some tips to help you select the perfect bath to enhance your bathing experience and complement your home’s style.

Measurements

The size and layout of your bathroom will play a big role in determining the type of bath you can choose. For smaller bathrooms, a compact or even corner tub may be the best option. If you have a larger bathroom, you will have more options such as a free-standing or larger inset tub. Before you shop, it’s a good idea to take measurements of your bathroom to compare them to the dimensions of the baths you’re considering.

After size, the most important factor to consider is comfort. Like buying a bed, it’s important to visit showrooms and sit into the baths you’re considering to see how they feel. Never buy a bath based on aesthetics alone.

And remember to measure the spaces outside of your bathroom to ensure enough room to bring your chosen bath into your home through doorways, around corners and up the stairs.

When deciding how much space to leave around a free-standing bath, a good rule of thumb is to allow at least 150mm-200mm of space on each side. Photograph: Ruth Maria Murphy

Free-standing baths

A free-standing bath makes a glamorous design statement and they are now more popular than ever but they won’t work in every bathroom. They are not the best choice if you plan to use your bath for showering, for example, as it can be difficult to stop the water from escaping.

When deciding how much space to leave around a free-standing bath, a good rule of thumb is to allow at least 150mm-200mm of space on each side. Less space will mean the tub will look cramped.

Built-in baths

Built-in baths are the best option for smaller bathrooms as they take up less space than free-standing versions. They are also the perfect choice if you intend to use the bath for bathing and showering. When selecting a bath for showering, it’s a good idea to opt for a model with a flat bottom rather than a sloped version and to choose a slip-resistant surface if possible.

Built-in baths are also more affordable than free-standing versions, so they are ideal for anyone on a budget. But just because they are a cheaper option doesn’t mean you can’t still create a luxurious look. An inset bath, for example, can be topped with stone or tile to add an extra layer of luxury. Your taps can be mounted on to this surface to create a spa-like hotel feel in your bathroom.

Even the tiniest of en-suites can accommodate a bath. Several brands make smaller baths in sizes between 1300mm-1400 mm, which is equivalent to or smaller than many showers. So, even if your space is really tight, you don’t have to forgo your plans of having a bath.

Style and function

Your bath can be a statement piece in your bathroom, so it’s important to consider the overall style of your home when choosing one. For a modern look, a sleek and minimalist free-standing tub made of acrylic or stone resin can create a chic and contemporary look. If your home has a more traditional style tub with ornate feet or a vintage-inspired cast iron bath can add a touch of elegance and charm.

Style and functionality go hand in hand when choosing a bathtub. Consider a single-ended bath with taps and a plug at one end for a sleek and modern look or a double-ended tub with taps and a plug in the centre for a more versatile and classic style. Double-ended tubs tend to be more spacious making them a great choice for taller people and families with children.

Acrylic baths are a popular choice. They are lightweight, affordable, and come in various shapes and sizes. Photograph: Ruth Maria Murphy

Materials

The material of your chosen bath is a critical factor that can affect both its durability and aesthetic.

Acrylic baths are a popular choice. They are lightweight, affordable and come in various shapes and sizes. They retain heat well, providing a comfortable soak, but they may be prone to scratches.

Metal baths in finishes like copper, are popular right now. Cast iron baths have been around for a long time and are known for their timeless elegance and durability. Metal baths will retain heat efficiently, offering a long-lasting and luxurious bathing experience. However, they are heavy and may require additional structural support.

Stone resin baths combine the beauty of natural stone with modern technology. They are durable, comfortable and come in various styles. They also retain heat effectively.

Fibreglass baths are lightweight and budget-friendly. While they may not have the same longevity as cast iron or stone options, they are a practical choice for many homeowners.

Solid surface baths, such as those made from man-made materials like Corian, provide a sleek and contemporary look. Corian is composed of acrylic and minerals, making it a premium option for solid surface baths. Its sleek and modern appearance makes it a popular choice for free-standing baths, as it can be moulded into thin profiles while still being durable. The material is also non-porous, making it resistant to stains and bacteria growth, making it easy to maintain. Plus, it can be seamlessly integrated with other bathroom elements like vanity tops and shower surrounds for a cohesive look.