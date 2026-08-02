All-Ireland women’s football finals: Kerry and Galway in senior decider, Roscommon lead Fermanagh in intermediate final

Fixtures

All-Ireland Junior Final: Antrim 1-13 Carlow 2-9 (FT)

All-Ireland Intermediate Final: Roscommon 2-7 Fermanagh 0-2 (HT)

All-Ireland Senior Final: Kerry v Galway, 4.15pm

Midway through the second half in the intermediate final now, Roscommon pushing their lead out to 12 points.

Intermediate final, 45 mins: Roscommon 2-8 Fermanagh 0-2

The second half is under way in the intermediate final.

Roscommon will be delighted with how their day is going so far, with a 11-point advantage over Fermanagh with 30 minutes left in their season. Finbar Egan’s side are looking to earn the county’s first intermediate title since 2005.

But despite their current deficit, Fermanagh have more recent Croke Park experience, winning the intermediate title in 2024 and finishing as runners-up in 2009 and 2014.

Intermediate final, 31 mins: Roscommon 2-7 Fermanagh 0-2

Maria O’Neill showed nerves of steel to slot over the winning point for Antrim in the junior final.

Here’s her thoughts on the vital score:

Maria's Magic wins it for Antrim!@JeromeQuinn spoke to the last-gasp hero Maria O'Neill in Croke Park, with camera by @MQ_Video capturing the dramatic finale in the @SportTG4 All Ireland Junior Final..@officialgaa pic.twitter.com/51ki538Hha — Ladies Football (@LadiesFootball) August 2, 2026

Intermediate final – HT: Roscommon 2-7 Fermanagh 0-2

The half-time hooter has just sounded in the intermediate final, Roscommon leading Fermanagh 2-7 to 0-2.

Aisling Feely netted twice in a six-minute spell to help the Rossies to that comfortable lead, while Eimear Smyth has been the only one to manage to get on the scoresheet for Fermanagh.

Aisling Feely trí thine go dtí seo 🔥🔥



Aisling Feely on fire in this first half 🔥



20 Nóim@fermanaghladies 0-01 (1)@RoscommonLGFA 2-04 (10)@ladiesfootball #PeilnamBan pic.twitter.com/awIxZsTbHh — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) August 2, 2026

Hello! Welcome along to a busy day of football at Croke Park and the penultimate weekend of intercounty action in what has been an electric season.

Croke Park hosts today’s three All-Ireland women’s football finals across junior, intermediate and senior.

Earlier, Antrim had a dramatic win over Carlow in the junior final, Maria O’Neill supplying the last-minute winning point to claim the West County Hotel Cup.

The intermediate final between Fermanagh and Roscommon got under way at 1.45pm, we’ll keep you posted on that one, and later, Kerry take on Galway in the senior decider at 4.15pm.