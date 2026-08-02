Fire-fighting helicopters collide mid-air near Athens, killing two

A firefighter prepares to extinguish the flames of a wildfire near Porto Germeno, northwest of Athens, Greece. Photograph: Michael Varaklas/AP

Two firefighting helicopters collided while battling a wind-driven wildfire in the Porto Germeno area, west of Athens, in Greece. Both crew ‌members from one ​of the two helicopters died in ​the incident, ⁠Greece’s fire ⁠service ​said.

Each helicopter was carrying a two-person crew, local authorities confirmed. Footage showed one of the aircraft crashing to the ground.

A helicopter drops water over a smoke-filled forest during a wildfire near Porto Germeno, northwest of Athens, Greece. Photograph: Michael Varaklas/AP

The collision underscored the continuing danger at the most volatile front of Europe’s wildfire emergency.

The Continent’s crisis split into three stark fronts: strong winds drove flames deeper into the Athens region and forced fresh evacuations, France guarded a still-burning scar four times the size of Paris, and Spain’s major fires stopped advancing.

The most immediate danger was in Greece. Flames spread through western Attica, the region around Athens, threatening communities and an industrial district outside Megara as violent gusts prevented firefighting aircraft from collecting water from the sea.

A firefighting helicopter releases water over a wildfire near Correns, south-eastern France. Photograph: Clement Mahoudeau/Pool Photo via AP

The danger carried grim resonance in a region where the 2018 Mati wildfire killed 104 people, Europe’s deadliest blaze this century.

Farther west, containment brought no end to the emergency. France’s largest wildfire remained held within its perimeter after forcing 224,000 people to flee in what may have been the country’s largest civilian evacuation outside wartime.

Hot spots still burned within a 420sq km scar, thousands remained unable to return home and nearly 3,000 firefighters were deployed against the Gironde megafire and a second, still-uncontained blaze in Provence.

Together, fires in France and Spain have driven roughly a third of a million people from homes and holiday sites, emptied communities at the height of the summer and stretched emergency services across simultaneous disasters.

The mass evacuations in France and Spain are the latest measure of a wildfire threat growing across Europe.

The Continent entered 2026 after its worst fire year on record, with more than 10,000 square kilometres burned in 2025. Over the past four decades, wildfires have been linked to nearly 800 deaths across much of Europe, according to the European Environment Agency.

Europe is the world’s fastest-warming continent. It has warmed more than twice the global average since the 1980s, according to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.

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Human-caused climate change made the extreme fire-weather conditions behind this year’s French blazes at least twice as likely, scientists at World Weather Attribution found in a rapid analysis conducted while the fires were still burning.

Nearly 500 firefighters and 23 aircraft were deployed, but gale-force winds drove flames through dry forest and crippled the response, preventing some aircraft from reaching the sea to collect water.

A home burned by wildfires in Le Porge, south-western France. Photograph: Nicolas Garriga/AP

Authorities ordered the evacuation of Kandili, Agia Skepi and Toutouli as smoke rose over the mountains. Crews were particularly concerned about Porto Germeno, a seaside community on the Gulf of Corinth. Prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was briefed on the operation.

The fire began on Friday near Agios Vasileios before sweeping toward Porto Germeno and into the forested mountains west of Athens. Firefighters evacuated 254 people by sea on Friday and another 12 on Saturday – often the last escape route when fire and smoke cut the few roads from coastal communities.

Wildfire meteorologist Theodore Giannaros estimated the blaze had affected 40 to 50sq km, though authorities had issued no official figure.

A helicopter drops water over a smoke-filled forest during a wildfire near Porto Germeno, northwest of Athens, Greece. Photograph: Michael Varaklas/AP

Elsewhere in Greece, flames threatened homes on Kefalonia, forcing evacuations from inland communities as aircraft made water drops over the Ionian island. Firefighters battled another blaze near Nea Tenedos in Halkidiki.

Earlier this week, two firefighters died fighting a fire on Crete, while a third was killed in the Peloponnese.

“A pristine forest, a paradise, was surrendered to the hands of the fire,” local farmer Minas Tzortzanis said Saturday. “There are no words to explain what has happened. Destruction. Total destruction.”

In southwestern France, the Gironde megafire remained held within its perimeter on Sunday but continued to burn after scorching 420sq km of forest in 10 days.

“The fire is now fixed, which does not mean that the fire is extinguished,” the Gironde prefecture said, using the French firefighting term for a blaze whose advance has been stopped.

The region remained under France’s highest red forest-fire alert. Dry conditions, soaring temperatures around Bordeaux and afternoon winds threatened to rekindle the flames.

A firefighter stands as flames rise near Porto Germeno, Greece. Photograph: Michael Varaklas/AP

In Le Porge, local officials said about 150 homes were destroyed. Mechanic Matthieu Plessis returned Saturday to the ruins of a house that had been in his family for seven generations.

“There are places I don’t even recognise anymore,” he said. “You don’t even know what was here anymore, or who lived where.”

Firefighters from Ukraine, Lithuania and French Polynesia were expected on Sunday and Monday to reinforce the operation.

In south-eastern France, nearly 1,500 firefighters battled a separate blaze in the Var department that tore through about 18sq km in little more than a day.

The Gros Bessillon fire was stabilised Sunday after its perimeter held overnight, but it remained uncontained. Some 2,500 people were evacuated as flames threatened nearby communities.

It was the fourth major fire to strike central Var since July 19th. A smaller blaze near Brignoles earlier in the week forced actor George Clooney and his family, along with about 700 other residents, to evacuate before it was brought under control.

Firefighters operate during a wildfire near Porto Germeno. Photograph: Michael Varaklas/AP

Prime minister Sébastien Lecornu said France’s fires were generally under control but warned that conditions remained volatile. He appointed a national coordinator to oversee reconstruction in fire-ravaged areas.

More than 1,170sq km have burned across France this year.

Spain’s major fires – part of a season that has killed at least 13 people, produced the country’s largest recorded wildfire and prompted a national emergency – were no longer advancing on Sunday.

A firefighter creates a controlled burn area to contain a fire near Lege-Cap-Ferret, during wildfires in southwestern France. Photograph: Emma Da Silva/AP

In Zamora province near the Portuguese border, more than 20 ground and aerial units guarded the perimeter of the Fermoselle fire against flare-ups in the rugged Arribes del Duero landscape. Most evacuees had returned home, according to local media.

Prime minister Pedro Sánchez has called for a national pact to confront wildfires, warning that climate change is making them increasingly destructive. – AP