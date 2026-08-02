President Catherine Connolly opens Belfast fleadh, celebrating ‘universality’ of music

First Minister Michelle O'Neill, Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly (left) and President Catherine Connolly at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026. Photograph: Oliver McVeigh/PA

Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026 is a celebration of the “universality” of music, President Catherine Connolly said at its opening ceremony in Belfast.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill told the hundreds gathered outside City Hall that the fleadh is for all “who call this place home”, while Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said “culture need not divide us” as she invited visitors “to listen, to learn, and to discover”.

The festival was officially opened by Belfast mayor Róis-Máire Donnelly, kicking off a week of song, dance and culture as part of the world’s largest celebration of traditional Irish music.

More than 200 events and 180 traditional music competitions are taking place in venues, pubs and streets, with 800,000 people expected to visit Belfast over the weeklong celebration from August 2nd to 9th.

It is the first time the annual music festival has been held in Belfast and only the second time it has been held in Northern Ireland, after being hosted in Derry in 2013.

The 2026 event has been billed as one of the most culturally diverse in its history, with cross-community participation and a celebration of traditions from across Northern Ireland and beyond.

The opening event included a special collaborative performance entitled Sharing Traditions from host branch Ards CCÉ, South Asian Dance Academy, Belfast Bands Forum, as well as an array of highland pipers and champion Irish dancers led by Riverdance lead Lauren Smyth.

Connolly praised the opening ceremony, saying it brought together “musicians and dancers from different traditions. I wish the Fleadh every success over the coming days, and indeed, what lies ahead is the celebration of what we all have in common, and the universality of music, sound, and dance,” she said.

Elsewhere in the city, fire and rescue services attended the scene of a funfair in Belfast city centre on Sunday afternoon after a ride stopped.

Footage appeared to show approximately 20 people stuck high in the air on a ride commonly known as “chair-o-planes” or a “chair swing”.

The incident occurred about 3.45pm at Dunbar Link.

A spokesman for Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said they were alerted to the incident by a member of the public.

Several fire service crews responded to emergency calls but took no action as the incident was resolved by an on-site engineer. – Additional reporting by PA