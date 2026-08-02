Donald Trump expected to visit Dublin and Clare during trip to Ireland next month

US president Donald Trump’s visit to Ireland next month is expected to include engagements in Dublin as well as attendance at the Irish Open golf tournament at his resort in Doonbeg, Co Clare.

The Government has been making preparations for the visit, which will involve a significant security operation and is likely to attract protests.

The Irish Times understands that Trump is expected to arrive in Ireland on September 12th, allowing him to be in the United States for the 25th anniversary of the September 11th attacks on that country.

The Irish Open is scheduled to take place between September 9th and 13th.

Trump, a keen golfer, is to visit Doonbeg.

In a recorded video message played at the US ambassador’s Independence Day celebrations at his residence in the Phoenix Park in Dublin last month, Trump said: “You know, I have a beautiful place over there, it’s one of the best, most beautiful golf courses anywhere in the world.”

He added: “We have a place that’s so top, and we have the Irish Open going to be there and we’re going to have a tremendous celebration. I think I’m going to come over and I think I’m going to see it and we’re going to watch Rory [McIlroy] and all the great players.”

Trump is also expected to have engagements in Dublin during his visit including a likely meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin and a potential meeting with President Catherine Connolly.

Donald Trump at his Doonbeg course in 2023. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Trump has visited the Co Clare resort several times since he bought it in 2014, including in 2019 during his first term as president.

There have also been reports Trump could turn the sod at the site of the planned new US embassy in Ballsbridge.

The Taoiseach has previously insisted Trump would be welcome to Ireland to attend the Irish Open, and the US president has repeatedly expressed a desire to do so, including when visited Washington in March to mark St Patrick’s Day.

Connolly has previously been a critic of Trump but said during last year’s election campaign she would, as part of her duty, meet the US president if he visited Ireland.