Motorcyclist (40s) dies in hospital following Co Carlow crash

Gardaí are also appealing for witnesses to a non-fatal crash in Castlebridge, Co Wexford, shortly before midnight on Saturday night. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins, Dublin

A motorcyclist in his 40s has died in hospital following a collision with a car in Co Carlow on Sunday morning. The crash, on the R448 at Ballyknockan near Leighlinbridge, happened at 9.30am.

The motorcyclist received treatment at the scene and was airlifted to Mater Misericordiae University Hospital in Dublin. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Witnesses to the incident, those who may have relevant dashcam footage, and drivers who were on the R448 in the hour before the crash have been asked to contact gardaí.

Elsewhere, the Garda bank holiday roads policing operation continued on Sunday. Gardaí said they detected 2,540 drivers speeding in the first 24 hours of a clampdown on road offences over the August bank holiday weekend.

Among those caught speeding was a car driving at double the speed limit, 101 km/h in a 50 km/h zone, on the Dublin Road in Co Galway.

Another driver was spotted driving 82 km/h above the speed limit on the N4 near Moher in Co Leitrim. Speed detectors caught the driver at 182 km/h, with the road carrying a speed limit of 100 km/h.

Gardaí have arrested 88 people in the past three days for driving under the influence of either alcohol or drugs.

The arrests come as part of the Garda August bank holiday crackdown on “lifesaver” driving offences which began on Thursday and runs until Tuesday morning.

As part of the operation, mandatory intoxicant-testing checkpoints and regular, high-visibility checkpoints have been spread around the country.

Bank holiday weekends are considered to be high-risk periods for roads offences.

Gardaí are targeting four “lifesaver” offences they believe cause higher road-mortality rates: speeding, driving under the influence, mobile phone use and failing to wear a seatbelt.

Since Thursday, more than 270 drivers were detected holding a mobile phone or not wearing a seatbelt.

The fatal collision in Co Carlow on Sunday morning was the first road-related death of the bank holiday weekend. It brings the total number of road deaths this year to 109.

New figures from the Road Safety Authority show that two in five, or about 40 per cent, of all road deaths take place at the weekend.

Young people, those between 16 and 25 years of age, made up more than a quarter of all road deaths this year.

Separately, gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a non-fatal crash in Castlebridge, Co Wexford which took place shortly before midnight on Saturday night.

Emergency services were called after a car collided with a pedestrian on the R741.