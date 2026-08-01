Gardaí trying to piece together Glen Hansard’s last movements after leaving west Dublin pub

Tributes from family members, fans and locals have been added to the area of the Lower Road in which Hansard was found on Wednesday morning. Photograph: Hugh Dooley

Gardaí investigating the death of Oscar-winning musician Glen Hansard in a motorcycle crash early on Wednesday are attempting to track down details of his final movements after he left a west Dublin pub.

The investigation is focused on determining what happened in the roughly four-hour period between the singer leaving the pub and his body being located.

Sources said there was no criminal element to the investigation and that the force’s role was in establishing a timeline for the coroner.

One line of investigation is that Hansard had attended another location after leaving the Wren’s Nest that night and gardaí are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen him during that time.

Tributes from family members, fans and locals have been added to the area of the Lower Road in which Hansard was found on Wednesday morning. Photograph: Hugh Dooley

Household CCTV and doorbell camera footage from homes on roads in the area is likely to have captured some of his movements.

A series of popular late-night locations in the area told The Irish Times that Hansard was not spotted at their venues on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

Another location in the area said it had been asked by the family to respect their privacy and would not comment further.

[ Public wake for Glen Hansard to take place next week ahead of funeralOpens in new window ]

The lack of damage to Hansard’s motorbike, along with the results of the forensic road investigation, mean gardaí are considering a number of potential causes of the crash.

Shortly before 4.30am a member of the public encountered Hansard on a narrow stretch of the R109 Lower Road, just before a right-hand bend, and called 999.

The stretch of road on which Glen Hansard was traveling when he crashed on Wednesday morning. Tributes and flowers have been left at the spot. Photograph: Hugh Dooley

Emergency services arrived and treated the musician, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two sources with knowledge of Garda operations in the area believe the volume of traffic on the road meant it was unlikely that Hansard would have lain stricken on the roadside for a prolonged period before being encountered by passing traffic.

Several people who live on the road witnessed emergency services responding to the incident on Wednesday morning. They suggested that the road was frequently used by people attempting to avoid the M50 on their way into the city and that there was a steady flow of traffic even at night.

Tributes and flowers from family members, fans and locals have been left on the stretch where he crashed.

Hansard had spent time in the Wren’s Nest pub on Lower Road playing with music group Trad 15.

Hansard spent time in the Wren’s Nest pub on Lower Road playing with music group Trad 15 on the night he died. Photograph: Hugh Dooley

His body was found nearly 2km from the pub and Hansard had been travelling westward in the direction of Co Kildare, where he lived.

In a statement to different outlets on Thursday, the Wren’s Nest said Hansard left the premises after closing time travelling east and that the establishment has adhered to normal licensed trading hours with no after-hours lock in.

Hansard’s funeral will take place at St Patrick’s Cathedral on Tuesday at 1.30pm, with a public wake the day before in the Baroque Chapel at the Irish Museum of Modern Art, Royal Hospital Kilmainham, between 11am and 4pm.

TIMELINE: Glen Hansard’s final hours

Tuesday

8pm: Twice-weekly trad session at the Wren’s Nest in the Strawberry Beds on Lower Road near Chapelizod in west Dublin starts with Glen Hansard making an appearance.

11.15pm: Hansard is filmed performing a song in the pub in a video later widely shared on social media.

11.30pm: Wren’s Nest closes. The pub says Hansard left around this time, departing and travelling eastward, back in the direction of the city.

Map: IRISH TIMES GRAPHICS

Wednesday

Shortly before 4.30am: Gardaí and emergency services alerted to “collision involving a motorcycle on the R109 Lower Road between Tinkers Hill and Rugged Lane”, the Garda later say in a statement – the location is about 1.7km west of the Wren’s Nest.

9.02am: Garda issue press release appealing for witnesses relating to “a fatal single-vehicle collision” at Strawberry Beds. Gardaí say an unnamed individual – a “motorcyclist, a man in his 50s” – was treated at the scene but pronounced deceased a short time later.

11am-noon: News breaks across media outlets, at home and abroad, that Hansard is the victim of the earlier incident.

Noon: Hansard’s management company release a statement announcing that he died “in the early hours of this morning following a road traffic crash in Dublin”.