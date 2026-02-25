McCann FitzGerald on the lookout for new Dublin headquarter office

Riverside One in Dublin's Docklands. McCann FitzGerald occupies the entire property on a long-term lease which is due to expire in early 2032. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

McCann FitzGerald has initiated a search for a new Dublin office in advance of the expiration of the lease on its current headquarters at Riverside One on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay.

The firm, the fifth-largest legal practice in the State by practising solicitor certificates, is understood to have engaged agent Cushman & Wakefield to secure between 140,000 and 160,000sq ft of office space to accommodate its growth over the coming years. A formal request for proposals (RFP) is expected to be circulated to agents, developers and other interested parties in the coming weeks.

Based originally in the IFSC, McCann FitzGerald moved to its present home at Riverside One in 2006. Designed by Scott Tallon Walker Architects and purpose built on behalf of the law firm by John Sisk & Son, the seven-storey block extends to 10,219sq m (110,000sq ft). McCann FitzGerald occupies the entire property on a long-term lease which is due to expire in early 2032.

Riverside One is owned in its entirety by Iput. The company originally purchased a 70.8 per cent stake in the property for €80.5 million from Harcourt Life Assurance in 2015. In 2020, it moved to consolidate its ownership of the building with a deal to acquire the 29.2 per cent interest held by Aviva for about €37.5 million.