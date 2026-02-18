Straffan lands with development potential guided at €500,000

The lands at Barberstown, in Straffan, Co Kildare, are being sold at a public auction on March 5th

Coonan Property is guiding a price of €500,000 for a prime 5.5-acre (2.23-hectare) land holding at Barberstown, in Straffan, Co Kildare.

Located in a high-profile position with frontage to the R406, the road linking Barberstown to Maynooth, the land is occupied by a hay barn extending to 6,200sq ft (575sq m), with a concrete floor, internal lock-up storage shed and large concrete apron.

There are four loose boxes arranged in a single, practical block, with an awning, kitchen and staff room positioned adjacent to the stables. Additional facilities include a dedicated tack room, three-phase electrical supply, along with external power sockets and water taps, making the yard highly functional and well suited to many uses.

The lands, split into three divisions, are of good quality and suited to a range of uses including equestrian, bloodstock, farming or commercial purposes. The property has good road frontage and convenient access, making it both practical to manage and suitable for development, subject to the necessary planning permission.

The M4 and M7 motorways are located nearby, providing ready access to Dublin city centre, Dublin Airport and the wider national road network.

The property is being offered for sale by public auction at the Glenroyal Hotel in Maynooth, Co Kildare, at 3pm on Thursday, March 5th.

Will Coonan of Coonan Property says: “This is an excellent property in a high-profile location. Since bringing it to the market, we have seen a strong level of inquiry and expect significant interest throughout the marketing campaign.”