Famed Dublin city premises primed for boutique hotel by Paddy McKillen jnr seeks occupier

Real estate investor Mel Sutcliffe’s Quanta Capital has retained CBRE’s hotel division to secure an occupier for 13-14 Dame Court in Dublin’s south city centre. The property, a five-storey over-basement Victorian redbrick, will be better known as the former premises of the Odessa Club, which was one of the city’s foremost private members’ clubs, restaurants and late-night venues prior to its closure in 2017. The celebrated venue came close two years later to being redeveloped as a boutique hotel.

Built in 1879, the subject property extends to 607.7sq m (6,541sq ft) across five floors over basement level. The building is currently in shell condition following significant structural works and presents what the letting agent describes as “a blank canvas” for a new occupier to complete the fit-out. The building’s previous tenants, Paddy McKillen jnr’s Press Up Group, previously received planning permission from Dublin City Council in 2019 for the conversion of the upper floors into a 14-bedroom boutique hotel, with the 100-cover capacity ground floor restaurant and rooftop terrace at the fourth floor level retained. That plan was delayed and ultimately abandoned following the onset in early 2020 of the Covid-19 pandemic.

CBRE’s hotel division is inviting lease offers for the property and guiding an annual rent of €200,000 with a long lease term available.

Susan Joyce, of CBRE, said: “13–14 Dame Court is one of the most distinctive buildings in Dublin city centre. Its location just off Exchequer Street and South Great George’s Street and at the heart of the city’s hospitality and cultural quarter make it ideal for a hospitality operator seeking a prime city centre address.”

The Odessa Club pictured in 2015, two years prior to its closure.