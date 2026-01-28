John Magnier’s Coolmore seeking €1.475m for Kildare tillage farm

An aerial view of the lands in Donadea, Co Kildare

Billionaire businessman John Magnier’s Coolmore Estate has instructed agent Coonan Property to find a buyer for a prime tillage farm in Donadea, Co Kildare.

Located close to the towns of Maynooth, Kilcock and Clane, the subject property which extends to 78.33 acres (31.69 hectares) is being offered for sale at a guide price of €1.475 million.

Acquired by Coolmore in 2015, the lands have benefited from extensive works under its ownership.

The holding has good-quality, free-draining soil, has been well maintained and is split into four well-sized divisions. The land is currently in tillage and could be used for most agricultural or equestrian purposes.

The property has good road frontage onto a secondary road with one access point, where the double gates are suitable for accommodating large machinery. There is a short internal road giving good access to the back section of the farm for ease of management.

The lands are stud-rail fenced in part and have mature hedging to the balance of the boundary, with frontage to two small rivers on the eastern boundary.

Will Coonan, who is handling the sale along with Philip Byrne of Coonan Property, says: “Coolmore has developed this holding into a first-class farm over the last 10 years, with investment in land improvement and the overall presentation. The property is now presented in excellent condition and offers a high-quality agricultural holding in a prime location.

“Demand for good-quality agricultural land in the north Kildare area continues to grow, driven by its strong farming tradition and proximity to key transport links.”