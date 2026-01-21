Landmark Drumcondra property offers scope for residential development at €3.75m guide

An aerial view of Clonturk House and its grounds in Drumcondra, Dublin 9

A range of parties including developers of residential and student accommodation are expected to express their interest in the sale of Clonturk House in Drumcondra, Dublin 9.

Built originally in 1830 by the then city architect for use as a gentleman’s residence, the landmark Ormond Road property underwent extensive renovation works in 1880 with the addition of its distinctive Georgian facade. The house, which served most recently as a home for the blind until its closure in 2009, extends to 16,124sq ft, sits on a site of 1.3 acres, and is being offered to the market at a guide price of €3.75 million by agent Knight Frank.

Clonturk House comprises a detached, six-bay, two-storey-over-basement property. Internally, the house features high ceilings and generous room sizes, with a two-storey extension to the rear consisting of a number of office rooms, en suite bedrooms and residential amenities including a commercial kitchen, dining hall, library and several communal living areas.

The main house is complemented by Cottrell Lodge, a detached two-storey redbrick building extending to 2,011sq ft and comprising en suite bedrooms and kitchen facilities.

The subject site falls under the Dublin City Development Plan 2022-2028 and is zoned Z2 Residential Neighbourhoods (Conservation Area). Uses permitted in principle under this zoning objective include residential, medical and related consultants, education, embassy/office, primary healthcare centre and student accommodation.

Ormond Road is a quiet, tree-lined street defined by substantial, well-maintained period homes. Clonturk House is close to Drumcondra village, which has a quality bus corridor providing ready access to Dublin city centre. The property is also within walking distance of Dublin City University, Griffith Park and the National Botanic Gardens.