Dundalk lands zoned for development seeking €5.5m

The Dundalk lands are located 200m from junction 16 of the M1 halfway between Dublin and Belfast

Joint agents JLL and REA Gunne Property are guiding a price of €5.5 million for a substantial land bank zoned for development just off the M1 on the outskirts of Dundalk town centre.

Located just 200m from junction 16 of the motorway and almost equidistant between Dublin and Belfast, the subject holding extends to 7.91 hectares (19.54 acres) and is zoned “E2/Business and Technology” under the Louth County Development Plan 2021-2027. Uses generally permitted under this zoning include high technology manufacturing, light industry, research and development, and data centres, subject to planning permission.

The lands are also incorporated in the Mullagharlin Framework Plan which identifies the property as a future high-quality, sustainable and employment area accommodating a proposed new, adjoining station on the Dublin-Belfast railway line. The framework plan proposes development potential for approximately 39,537.5sq m (425,577sq ft) with buildings ranging in height from three to five storeys.

The land holding’s ready access to the M1 provides the prospective purchaser and future occupiers with excellent connectivity to Dublin and Belfast (via N1 and A1) with drive times of approximately one hour and 10 minutes and 57 minutes respectively. Dundalk Town Centre is situated 1.5km northeast of the lands, providing occupiers with a full range of amenities and services.

Ollie Lyons of JLL and Michael Gunne of REA Gunne Property say: “The combination of this land holding’s strategic location, scale, greenfield status and range of uses under the zoning should see strong interest from large-scale owner-occupiers, and developers.”