McDonald’s drive-through restaurants guiding at €1.2m and €1.8m

Premises occupy prime locations on Limerick Road in Shannon and on N3 in Cavan town

The McDonald's drive-through on the Limerick Road in Shannon, Co Clare
Ronald Quinlan
Wed Mar 19 2025 - 05:30

Investors looking for a stable, long-term return will be interested in the opportunity presented by the sale of two drive-through restaurant premises in Shannon, Co Clare and in Cavan. The properties, which are available together or separately, are occupied by McDonald’s restaurants and are guiding at €1.2 million and €1.8 million respectively through agent Bannon. The combined guide price is €3 million.

The McDonald’s drive-through in Shannon is located along the Limerick Road, directly opposite Shannon Town Centre. It is situated in a high-traffic area and comes with the benefit of a one-acre site to the rear of the McDonald’s premises.

The premises extend to a gross internal area of 306 sq m (3,332 sq ft). McDonald’s recently agreed a new lease providing the purchaser with almost 13 years term certain at a passing rent of €82,533. There is a rent review in 2027. Allowing an arbitrary €60,000 for the site, the drive through is delivering a yield of 6.6 per cent.

The McDonald’s in Cavan is located at Pullamore Business Park and is positioned along the busy N3 Dublin – Cavan Road. The sale also includes two workshop style units, which are leased respectively to the National Car Testing service (NCT) and to a veterinary practice. The McDonald’s drive-through restaurant is let for another 15.5 years and is generating annual rental income of €90,304. The NCT centre and veterinary practice are paying a combined €48,690 in annual rental income. The Cavan investment is delivering a yield of 7 per cent based upon the quoting price of €1.8 million

The McDonald's drive-through premises at Pullamore Business Park in Cavan
Brian Morton of Bannon says: “These prime drive-through restaurants offer the chance to attain an investment with stable and long-term returns. The strength of the tenant covenant along with the assets’ strategic location will make this opportunity highly appealing to any potential investor.”

Ronald Quinlan is Property Editor of The Irish Times

