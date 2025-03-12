Development at Momentum Logistics Park gathers pace

Palm Logistics has reached practical completion on a new high-bay warehouse for Irish transport and logistics operator Elsatrans at Momentum Logistics Park in Naas. Elsatrans signed a pre-let agreement for the 86,277sq ft unit last June in a significant expansion of its operations at the Kildare scheme. The company already occupies more than 80,000sq ft across three buildings at Momentum Logistics Park. Elsatrans’ new warehouse has been developed to LEED Gold sustainability standards and includes 5,500sq ft of purpose-built modern office space.

Palm Logistics has also secured planning permission from Kildare County Council for an additional 515,000sq ft of high-bay logistics units at Momentum Logistics Park. Some 122,00sq ft of this space is currently being built, with a further 370,000sq ft of units planned.

The space now under construction includes four high-bay logistics units of 36,000-60,000sq ft and two new light-industrial units of 12,000sq ft and 14,000sq ft. These units will be ready for a phased occupation from May to August 2025.

The new buildings will be targeting LEED Gold certification, with photovoltaic panels, electric vehicle chargers and highly efficient heating and ventilation systems.

Palm Capital is also working to improve the public realm at the Kildare scheme and is investing in roads, footpaths, signage and cycle lanes. These infrastructure works are due for completion in April.

A new all-weather pitch will also be provided at the park, along with two outdoor gyms and additional amenity areas and walkways.

Palm Capital managing partner Reda Khatim says: “We are entering an exciting new era for Momentum Logistics Park. The building pre-let to Elsatrans is the first of a series of developments which, when complete, will total over 800,000sq ft. Coinciding with this will be a complete refurbishment and upgrade of the common areas within the park, which will provide amenities to rival any logistics park across Europe.”

Momentum Logistics Park is being marketed by Garrett McClean and Stephen Mellon of CBRE and Darac O’Neill and Stephen Keeler of O’Neill & Co.