Mixed-use on Thomas Street for €3.7m

A fully let mixed-use investment opportunity in Dublin 8 is being brought to market, quoting €3.7 million.

According to selling agent Lisney, the sale offers investors “an excellent opportunity” to acquire a high-profile mixed-use building. It expects the property to attract considerable interest from several investors due to its prime location, passing income, and income split, with 58 per cent residential and 42 per cent commercial.

The property, at 110 Thomas Street, opposite the junction to Meath Street, comprises a four-storey end of terrace building. It includes a ground-floor public house, as well as six apartments (three one-bedrooms and three two-bedrooms on the upper floors).

The site was formerly home to The Clock bar, a long-time favourite with students of the nearby National College of Art & Design. This closed however in February 2023, and the space was subsequently let to a neighbourhood bar, Love Tempo, producing an annual income of €110,000.

The entire building extends to about 7,466sq ft and generates a combined passing rent, from the bar and apartments, of €261,140 a year.

The upper floor residential units are self-contained apartments and benefit from separate access to the public house. The residential units have recently undergone significant refurbishment works and now present to a high standard.

The location of the property is in a sought-after area, close to the city centre, with a wealth of amenities and services nearby, including the aforementioned National College of Art & Design, Vicar Street entertainment venue, St Catherine’s Church, The Digital Hub, and the Guinness Storehouse and visitor centre.