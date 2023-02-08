HSE signs for additional office space at Swords Business Campus

The Health Service Executive (HSE) has expanded its footprint at Swords Business Campus in north Dublin with an agreement to lease a new 3,600 sq ft office for a Community Healthcare Network.

The letting of unit 2 follows the HSE’s opening of a Central Remedial Clinic, extending to 10,000 sq ft, at the scheme in 2021. The HSE already occupies unit 8, which is 24,000 sq ft. The health and life sciences sector at the campus is supported by the presence of the Rotunda Hospital’s National Fertility Centre. The scheme is also home to a number of industry-leading companies and public bodies including CityJet, the CSO and Convergys, all of which have been long-term occupiers.

Joint agents TWM and JLL have additional space to let in Swords Business Campus with warehouse and office units available from 10,000 sq ft upwards. Additional office units are available from €18 per sq ft and €800 per car space annually. The recent refurbishment of a number of units within the campus has brought these units to B2 and B3 Ber ratings.

Located on the Balheary Road adjacent to the M1 motorway, and five minutes north of Dublin Airport, the scheme will be served by the planned Metro Link with a direct service to St Stephen’s Green in 25 minutes. The new service, which is expected to be operational by 2027, will include a stop at the Estuary, just 400m from the campus.