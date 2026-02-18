New digital and AI strategy to confirm plans for under-16s social media ban

The Government has announced a trial of an age verification mechanism for accessing social media. Photograph: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg

The Cabinet is to consider a new digital and artificial intelligence (AI) strategy on Wednesday that will confirm the Government’s intention to introduce legislation here restricting social media access for under-16s.

The Government has announced a trial of a “digital wallet” age verification mechanism for accessing social media platforms, and it is understood the plan will state online safety will be a priority during Ireland’s European Union presidency.

Ministers will be told that while the preference is to move to restrict access at a European level, Ireland will take action regardless.

It will also outline Government plans to engage with the European Commission to ensure that the list of prohibited practices under the EU AI Act remains fit for purpose in the context of growing AI capabilities.

Minister for Sport Patrick O’Donovan will brief Ministers on an estimated €5.7 million in “legacy” benefits for Adare and Limerick arising from the Ryder Cup being held there next year. He will say the projected spend in Ireland is between €95 million and €220 million, with estimated tax returns to the exchequer of between €14 million and €31 million.

He will also update Ministers on transposing the EU directive on European media freedom, which aims for greater transparency about media ownership.

Minister for Housing James Browne will tell the Cabinet that borrowing limits for the Local Authority Home Loan scheme are set to rise in the coming months in a bid to improve uptake and accessibility following years of house price inflation.

The scheme, which started in January 2022, provides State-backed mortgages to first-time buyers and fresh-start applicants who have been refused sufficient finance from traditional lenders.

Loan limits will increase for houses in Dublin, Wicklow and Kildare by €55,000 to €415,000. A previous cap of €330,000 on loans for properties in Cork, Galway city and Meath is set to increase by €45,000.

People hoping to buy in Clare, Kilkenny, Limerick, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford, Galway county and Louth would be able to borrow up to €345,000 under proposed new limits. A new cap of €310,000 would apply to buyers searching in Carlow, Cavan, Donegal, Kerry, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo and Tipperary.

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill will bring a memo to Cabinet on the State’s first national AI strategy for health and social care, which will seek to encourage growth in data science, clinical AI leadership, cybersecurity and analytics.

Minister for Higher and Further Education James Lawless will update Ministers on the national programme for students with intellectual disabilities, which aims to help those enrolled to build independence, life skills and prepare for the workplace.

There are 193 students enrolled in the scheme across 11 higher-education institutions.