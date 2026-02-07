Social Democrats call for new law to give every citizen copyright over their own body

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns said everybody should have ownership of their own body and voice to counter deepfake images online. Photograph: Alan Betson

Every person should have a right to copyright over their body and voice to help ensure their image and unique identity are not violated or manipulated online by bad actors, Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns has said.

She also said Taoiseach Micheál Martin should be strong and “not bow to bullies” when he visits US president Donald Trump at the White House next month.

Speaking to reporters at the party’s national conference in Cork on Saturday, Cairns said a new law should be introduced to give everybody copyright ownership of their body and voice.

She said this could help to counter deepfake images such as those generated by artificial intelligence tools such as Grok on Elon Musk’s X platform.

“If everybody had copyright, like ownership of their own body and voice, there’d be consequences for people who created deepfake images of people,” she said.

Cairns said the recent Grok controversy had come about because child sex abuse images were being created on “an industrial scale”.

“It’s safe to say the Government’s reaction has been weak. We saw in countries like France that Twitter, or X’s, offices were raided, and in Ireland they were lightly asked for a meeting,” she said.

“We think the suggestions for a ban for under-16s [on social media] is something that should be looked into.

“The reality is we have a ban for under-13s and that simply does not work. We need to focus on making online spaces better and safer for children and minorities, and to do that, we need to address the toxic algorithms that are feeding people hate and toxicity by default.”

Cairns said she believed the Taoiseach should go to the White House for the traditional St Patrick’s Day shamrock ceremony with the US president but that he ought to use this “unique platform” and not bow to bullies.

“We’re a small country, but we can be really influential, and we can be a real strong voice for peace,” she said. “I think the bowl of shamrock is neither here nor there with regard to what is going on in the world.

“I think what he needs to focus on getting across is that we stand with our EU partners and we do not bow to bullies.”

Cairns, a Cork South-West TD, said peace and neutrality would be a big theme of her party’s conference.

She said an opinion poll published in The Irish Times had confirmed a majority of people were in favour of keeping Ireland’s neutrality.

“The Government’s proposal to remove the triple lock is clearly out of step with public opinion. They say they have a mandate. They should prove it, and they should put it to the people.”

Cairns said the polls show “people are concerned” and want more focus on our Defence Forces.

“We couldn’t agree more that in a climate of global instability, it’s so important we do that because being neutral does not mean being defenceless,” she added.

“We need to invest in our personnel, in pay and conditions and recruitment. We need to invest in our peacekeepers. We desperately need to invest in anti-drone technology and cyber security.”

The conference at the Silver Springs Hotel in Cork is being attended by 400 delegates. The party introduced its candidates for two upcoming byelections. Cllr Daniel Ennis is running in Dublin Central and Míde Nic Fhionnlaoich has been selected in Galway West.

Cairns is expected to give her leader’s speech to the conference at 7pm on Saturday.