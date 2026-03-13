Joshua Brennan adds a green tinge to France v England

Joshua Brennan, who plays for Top14 side Toulouse, has been named on the bench for France's Six Nations clash against England. Photograph: Valentine Chapuis/AFP via Getty Images

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Whatever happens in the first game of Super Saturday, there will be Irish interest in the concluding match between France and England in Paris (kick-off 8.10pm Irish time), and in a unique way as well.

Joshua Brennan has already become the first Irish-born player to line out for France when making his debut in Les Bleus’ summer tour to New Zealand last year. He started the second and third Tests, scoring a try in the first of those in Wellington and also had a second try disallowed.

But becoming the first to do so in the Six Nations will resonate in Irish homes, bars and clubhouses throughout the country. The cheers when he comes on will be especially loud in Leixlip and Barnhall, the hometown and club of his father Trevor, as well as the latter’s other two clubs, Bective Rangers and St Mary’s.

As the second of his three boys to pursue a rugby career via the Toulouse academy, Brennan senior would have harboured a dream that Joshua would one day emulate him by playing for Ireland. But Josh was 10 months old when his parents moved to France in 2001. He’s grown up in Toulouse, where his father played the last five seasons of his career, winning two Heineken Cups. After coming through the club’s academy, which he joined aged 12, it’s not unreasonable that Brennan junior always harboured a dream of playing for France.

Trevor Brennan has long since come to terms with that. It’s a hell of a story, maybe even worth another book. Trevor, his wife Paula, Joshua’s older brother Daniel, who is a prop with Toulon, and younger brother Bobby Valentine, will be at the Stade de France on Saturday, as proud as any one in the 80,000-capacity crowd.

Their support for France against England will be total. But if Ireland beat Scotland to win the Triple Crown and at least temporarily assume the championship lead, those watching in Leixlip, Barnhall and beyond may end up slightly conflicted since, in that circumstance, an English win could see Ireland become champions.

Brennan senior travelled to Paris last year when Joshua was the 24th man for France in their Six Nations game against Wales, and likewise for their trip to Twickenham . He was due to be in Dublin for the Ireland-Scotland game when Joshua rang him from the French base in Marcoussis on Thursday.

“What are you doing this weekend,” asked Josh.

“I’m gong to Dublin for the Ireland-Scotland game,” came Trevor’s reply.

“What about Paris?” said Josh.

“What about it?” said Trevor.

“I’m on the bench.”

“Go away out of that.”

So, Trevor had to cancel Dublin and rearrange a couple of nights in Paris. “I doubt Michael O’Leary will give me my money back,” he said.

“Who would have thought?” said Paula from their hotel in Paris.

Dan has won Under-18 and Under-20 Six Nations, as well as an Under-20 World Cup, while Joshua has won three French Championships and two Champions Cups, starting in both semi-finals and finals.

Trevor played in two losing French finals, but thanks to Joshua’s exploits, the famed Bouclier de Brennus has been in their house and has decorated Brennan’s Bar in Castelginest. Joshua has long had the bragging rights, but now he’s on the verge of a Six Nations medal as well.

“It’s been a mad Six Nations, the craziest I’ve ever known, but that would be something else,” says Trevor. “You’re more proud of what your kids do than anything you ever did yourself.

“We have a saying in our house. ‘When one wins, we all win’.”