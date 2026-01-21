Taoiseach and up to 10 Ministers to visit US for St Patrick’s week celebrations

Minister of State for the Diaspora Neale Richmond: 'Now is exactly the time when our Taoiseach should go to the White House ... You don’t just go when times are easy.' Photograph Nick Bradshaw

The Taoiseach and up to 10 Ministers will visit the United States as part of the St Patrick’s Day celebrations, the Dáil has heard.

Minister of State for the Diaspora Neale Richmond said the Government will announce a “St Patrick’s Day trade missions, representatives and also office holders” to travel globally.

“Now is exactly the time when our Taoiseach should go to the White House ... You don’t just go when times are easy.”

He said, “this is an opportunity ... Ireland has the responsibility to make ourselves present at the table to take every opportunity – just as we do through our European institutions and multilateral organisations, and on a bilateral level.

“We will see probably up to nine or 10 Ministers go to 15 other US states ... to build relationships at a political at an economic level.”

He was speaking during a debate on the international situation.

Labour foreign affairs spokesman Duncan Smith warned that if the Government chooses to accept the invitation to the White House, “it should be about delivering a message. If we’re in the midst of a trade war, it might be an opportunity to engage, to de-escalate.

“Of course, we may be in a position where to boycott that meeting is the right course of action ... but we need to be strong in whatever actions we choose to take.”

Ireland and Europe weigh options as Trump keeps pressure up over Greenland Listen | 39:13

Mr Smith said the United States was no longer a trusted ally of the European Union. “The way in which the current administration is acting in the United States is increasingly imperialistic, autocratic and fascist.

“There is a chance to build something better from the ashes of a partnership with an economic bully that’s been led by a tyrant.

“We cannot be complacent to think that Donald Trump and [his] administration are an aberration.

“This movement could continue beyond Trump, and we need to plan for that” and “we do need to plan for a hard divorce”.