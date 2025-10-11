Government unprepared for increase in Ukrainian arrivals, Sinn Féin claims

The Government is unprepared for an increase in arrivals from Ukraine triggered by a change in policy allowing young men aged 18 to 22 to leave the country, according to Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy.

This week, Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan asked the Government to note a recent increase in Ukrainian arrivals. According to the Department of Justice, 1,794 people were granted temporary protection in September, which is an increase of 226 per cent compared to September last year.

Earlier this year, Mr Carthy criticised the Government’s decision to support the extension of the EU’s Temporary Protection Directive, which sets minimum standards for a mass influx of displaced people, to 2027.

In a statement on Saturday, Mr Carthy said Mr O’Callaghan acknowledged that the lifting of the travel bar on young men by the Ukrainian government was a factor in the higher number of arrivals. However, Mr O’Callaghan told Mr McCarthy he “was unable to provide any information regarding projections by his department on how this would impact on the number of arrivals between now and the end of the year”.

Fianna Fáil Minister for State Niall Collins was asked on Saturday whether the Government is preparing for an increase in Ukrainians seeking temporary protection.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1, he said, “We obviously didn’t have a heads-up in relation to the decision taken by the Ukrainian government,” Mr Collins said. “But I think it’s fair to say that we have a cohort of Ukrainian people who are in State-provided accommodation, and we have a similar cohort who are in private accommodation which is supported by the State.

“Those numbers have been falling month on month over the last six to nine months. So, there is capacity within our accommodation setting. These new arrivals are entitled to accommodation under the Temporary Protection Directive for a period of 90 days.”

Mr Collins added there is “no doubt” that “we have seen a spike” in arrivals in September, but it remains to be seen how sustained that will be. He suggested some young men could be coming to Ireland temporarily to see family.

Labour Party TD Ciarán Ahern, appearing on the same programme, was asked if he supported the extension of the Temporary Protection Directive, to which he replied: “We want to see an end to the war, but until then, yes.”