Tiger Woods reportedly involved in rollover crash in Florida

Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover crash in Florida on Friday afternoon, ABC News reported, citing the local sheriff’s office.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

WPEC, the local CBS affiliate, reported the crash involved two vehicles, with one rolling over, citing a source at Martin County Fire Rescue. One person was reported in stable condition, while another declined to be taken to hospital. The station added that fire rescue officials said there were no injuries.

Further details about the cause of the crash and Woods’s condition were not immediately available. Sheriff John Budensiek is expected to hold a press conference at 5pm local time (9pm Irish time).

Woods has played a limited schedule in recent years following a serious car crash in California in February 2021 that left him with significant leg injuries. The 50-year-old has not appeared in an official tournament since July 2024, though he took part earlier this week in the indoor TGL competition he cofounded with Rory McIlroy.

The 15-time Major champion has entered this year’s US Senior Open, scheduled for July in Ohio, but has not committed to playing. His availability for next month’s Masters at Augusta National Golf Club remains uncertain amid ongoing fitness concerns.

Woods is an 82-time winner on the PGA Tour, tied with Sam Snead for the most in history, and last won a Major at the 2019 Masters.