Gareth Sheridan fails to secure presidential nomination from Meath County Council

Today is a significant day for prospective candidates in the Irish presidential election as the deadline nears to enter the race.

Businessman Gareth Sheridan has received nominations from Kerry and Tipperary county councils. He needs nominations from two more to secure a place on the ballot. He was due to appear at Meath, Louth and Offaly councils today, and has already failed to get a nomination from Meath council.

Barrister Maria Steen is seeking the support of Oireachtas members to get on the ballot. Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín, who has been attempting to marshall support for Ms Steen’s candidacy, said he expected there would be up to 18 ready to sign her nomination papers on Monday. She needs 20.

Fianna Fáil has written to three social media companies to complain about a number of social media posts about its presidential candidate Jim Gavin.

The party is very concerned about the proliferation of false posts about its candidate being spread online. Jack Horgan Jones reported on this development this morning.

Pat Leahy has an update. He writes:

Fianna Fáil has confirmed that of the three social media companies – Meta (which owns Facebook and Instagram), X and TikTok – only Meta has responded to complaints about false and damaging information about presidential candidate Jim Gavin being posted on its platform.

Meta has removed a number of posts, it said. However, there is still no response from either X or TikTok, despite requests from Fianna Fáil. The party said it had not yet received a response from Coimisiún na Meán, the media regulator, either.

Gareth Sheridan narrowly fails to win backing of Meath County Council for presidential nomination.

Businessman Gareth Sheridan has received a significant setback to his efforts to gain a presidential nomination after Meath County Council voted by 14 votes to 13 to reject his nomination.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael councillors all voted against his nomination while Sinn Féin members abstained. There were eight abstentions.

Mr Sheridan will now pin his hopes on nominations from Offaly and Louth County Councils later today.

Gareth Sheridan now speaking to councillors

The businessman Gareth Sheridan has addressed Meath County Council setting out his vision for his presidency, saying he would represent the younger demographic, particularly those with no opportunity of owning their own home.

He is now being quizzed by councillors including Cllr John Duffy who asks him why he is willing to abandon his business. “It is just the right time in history for a younger candidate to, at least, offer,” he has replied.

Cllr Nick Killian is asking him if he will step aside from his business if elected or will he return to the US?

He replies that Ireland is home and he does not have any ambition to relocate.

Gareth Sheridan’s path to presidency

Gareth Sheridan obtained two nominations last week, one from Kerry County Council and the other from Tipperary County Council.

His campaign received a setback later in the week when he failed to secure a nomination from Carlow County Council.

There are 12 councils hosting special meetings today: Meath; Monaghan; Sligo; Leitrim; Offaly; Clare; Cork County; Kildare; Westmeath; Kilkenny; Limerick; and Louth.

Of those Sheridan is focusing on three: Meath (which is going on at present); Offaly (which meets at 2pm) and Louth, which meets later in the afternoon.

The businessman will soon address Meath County Council. However, he may not get the opportunity to do so in Louth as his documentation was not submitted on time.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil voted against nomination of a candidate but were defeated by a combination of Independents and members of smaller parties. Sinn Féin councillors abstained.

As of now, it looks like he will be the only person who is nominated and seconded by a councillor. The preliminary vote has heightened his chances of securing a third nomination.

Good morning, it’s Harry McGee, with live reporting of a critical day for prospective presidential candidates.

Meath County Council is currently meeting to decide if it will endorse a nomination.

Before any candidates were afforded the opportunity to speak to the council, it voted a short while ago on a Fine Gael motion not to nominate any candidate.

The council voted against the motion by 11 votes to eight, which means that entrepreneur Gareth Sheridan has passed the first hurdle and his chances of getting a nomination have increased. The candidates will now have an opportunity to address the council.