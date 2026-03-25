US offers 15-point ceasefire plan as Israel and Iran airstrikes continue

Main Points

US president Donald Trump said on Tuesday the US was having “tremendous success” in Iran and had “won the war”, and claimed that Iran had made a major “energy-related gift” to the US

Trump also claimed Iran “agreed they will never have a nuclear weapons”

Iran’s parliamentary speaker earlier said “no negotiations have been held with the US”

The United States is negotiating with ‌itself, an Iranian military spokesman said

Iran’s military will continue its response to the war until the regime has achieved “complete victory”

Key Reads

Oil prices fall again and then rise

The price of oil has continued its rollercoaster ride as traders try to ascertain whether or not an end is in sight to the war.

Brent crude dipped below $100 a barrel again on Wednesday morning having been close to $110 a barrel the day before.

Brent fell by 7 per cent in early morning trading before settling at 4.5 per cent lower on Wednesday.

Mixed messages from the White House have played havoc with markets around the world.

While President Donald Trump has suggested the end of the war is in sight, he has also ordered the 82nd Airborne Division to deploy about 2,000 soldiers to the region.

The Iranians show no sign of giving up their chokehold in the Strait of Hormuz.

Israel and Iran exchanged airstrikes

Israel and Iran exchanged air strikes on Wednesday, as Iran again rejected Donald Trump’s claim the United States was in negotiations to end to the war.

The Israeli Defense Forces said in ⁠a Telegram post it had launched a wave of strikes targeting infrastructure across Tehran. The semi-official Iranian SNN News Agency said the strikes hit a residential area in the city, ‌with ‌rescuers searching ​the rubble.

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia said they had repelled fresh drone attacks, without stating where they originated. Drones targeted a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport, causing a fire but no casualties, Kuwait’s Civil Aviation Authority said.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said it had launched a new wave of attacks against locations in ⁠Israel including Tel Aviv and Kiryat Shmona, as well as US bases in Kuwait, ​Jordan and Bahrain, Iranian state media reported. - Reuters

Iran says US is negotiating with itself

The United States is negotiating with ‌itself, an Iranian military spokesman said according to state ​media on Wednesday, a day after Donald Trump said Tehran wanted to make ​a deal to end the war in ⁠the Middle East.

“Has the level ​of your inner struggle reached the ⁠stage of you negotiating ⁠with ​yourself?” Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson for the unified command of Iran’s armed forces, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, taunted the US leadership.

Rocket trails in the sky above the Israeli coastal city of Netanya amid a fresh barrage of Iranian missile attacks on Wednesday. Photograph: Getty Images

“People like us can never get along ‌with people like ⁠you.”

Zolfaqari said US investments and prewar energy prices would not return ‌as long as Washington does not accept ​that regional stability is guaranteed ​by Iranian armed forces.

Earlier, Iran told the United Nations Security Council and the International Maritime Organisation that “non-hostile vessels” may transit the Strait of Hormuz if they co-ordinate with Iranian authorities.

The effective closure of the waterway, where 20 per cent of the world’s oil and gas normally transits, has created the worst energy supply shock in history, sent fuel prices soaring, and disrupted global aviation.- Reuters

US offers 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran

Welcome to our continuing coverage of the US-Israeli conflict with Iran and its wider implications.

The Trump administration has offered a 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran, according to a person briefed on the contours of the proposal.

Early details of the proposal emerged, even as the US military is preparing to call up at least 1,000 more troops to supplement some 50,000 troops already in the region.

The plan was submitted to Iran by intermediaries from Pakistan, who have offered to host renewed negotiations between Washington and Tehran, it’s understood.

A fragment of a missile that landed in an orchard near the Palestinian village of Hares in the West Bank, on Tuesday. Photograph: The New York Times

The Pentagon is also in the process of deploying a pair of Marine expeditionary units that will add about 5,000 Marines and thousands of sailors to the region.

Israeli officials, who have been advocating for US president Donald Trump to continue the war against Iran, were taken by surprise by the US administration’s submission of a ceasefire plan, the person said.

But with the US taking steps to send additional soldiers and Marines to the Middle East, the move is being framed as Trump manoeuvring to give himself “max flexibility” on what he will do next, the person added. - AP

The US is poised to deploy about 3,000 additional soldiers from its elite 82nd airborne division to the Middle East