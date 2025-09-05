Presidential election: Michael Flatley and Joanna Donnelly say they will not seek nominations

Michael Flatley with 2nd Lieut Craven of the 7th Infantry Battalion at the 4th of July celebrations at the US ambassador's Deerfield Residence in Phoenix Park, Dublin. Photograph: Dan Dennison

Michael Flatley has abandoned his attempt to enter the presidential election race, saying he will instead prioritise his family and health.

In July, Mr Flatley’s barrister told a High Court hearing that the Lord of the Dance choreographer, who was the first male lead in Riverdance, was actively considering running to succeed Michael D Higgins.

However, a serious campaign never followed and he announced on Friday that he would not be seeking nominations for next month’s election.

In doing so, Mr Flatley became the third high-profile name in less than 48 hours to announce that their presidential campaigns were at an end.

Former Met Éireann and RTÉ meteorologist Joanna Donnelly had earlier on Friday dropped out of the race, saying she was “wholly unprepared” for such a campaign.

Joanna Donnelly said she was 'wholly unprepared' to contest a presidential election campaign. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

It emerged on Thursday night that former taoiseach Bertie Ahern had also parked his hopes of being elected into Áras an Uachtaráin. He said he believed he could be a good president but did not have the support of Fianna Fáil’s leadership to run.

“As a former leader of the party I respect Fianna Fáil, its legacy, far too much to even consider that Independent idea. I’ve always been a Fianna Fáil person.”

Fianna Fáil on Friday night confirmed former Dublin Gaelic football manager Jim Gavin and MEP Billy Kelleher had received the required number of nominations to proceed to the party’s candidate selection process. A secret ballot is to be held among the party’s TDs, MEPs and Senators next Tuesday to choose its nominee.

In a post on Facebook on Friday, Mr Flatley said: “I have decided not to run for President of Ireland at this time.

“I am honoured by the encouragement and support I’ve received from so many people across Ireland over recent weeks, but I must put my family and my health first.”

Mr Flatley concluded his short statement by saying he felt he could “better serve the Irish people by continuing my work promoting Ireland and Irish culture globally”.

Ms Donnelly announced earlier this week that she wanted to run to be president. She wrote to local authorities seeking the support of councillors to secure a nomination to appear on the ballot paper.

However, in an Instagram post on Friday, Ms Donnelly confirmed she was no longer seeking to be nominated.

She thanked people for “all the kind words of support and encouragement over the last few days”.

“However, since Tuesday I’ve been talking to people with vastly more experience in this type of campaign and I have come to see just how wholly unprepared I am,” she said.

“While I still see myself as having the qualities that I would like to see in our next Uachtaráin na hÉireann, I was naive to think that I was up to the challenges of the undertaking.

“So I think it’s best if I withdraw my request for a nomination at this point.”

Ms Donnelly said on Tuesday she had made the decision to seek a nomination after quite a number of friends and others had suggested it to her. She said at first she thought it was an “insane” idea but, after reflection, she had come to the conclusion it was something that could be pursued.