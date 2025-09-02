Former RTÉ meteorologist Joanna Donnelly to seek nomination for presidency

Former Met Éireann and RTÉ meteorologist Joanna Donnelly has written to all 31 councils in the State seeking support to secure a nomination in the upcoming Presidential election.

Ms Donnelly said on Tuesday she had made the decision to seek a nomination after quite a number of friends and others had suggested it to her. She said at first she thought it was an “insane” idea but, after reflection, she had come to the conclusion it was something that could be pursued.

Earlier this year, Ms Donnelly announced that she would not longer be preparing and presenting weather forecasts on RTÉ after two decades. She also left Met Éireann, citing chronic stress she claimed she experienced because of her work conditions.

“I started to think about what I hope to do with the rest of my life, because obviously my career is changing now,” she said on Tuesday.

“The things that I really like to do, and want to continue to do, is promote STEM subjects and to highlight the need for climate justice and the conversation around climate and climate crisis, and to make sure that that communication doesn’t become worn out.

“After 20 years in my role, I built a relationship of trust with the public, and I think I am well placed to lead and to guide on that topic of climate change,” she added.

[ ‘I was traumatised’: Meteorologist Joanna Donnelly cites work conditions as reason for exitOpens in new window ]

“Then the whole conversation about the presidency was going on, and every time I turned on the radio or opened a newspaper, somebody was talking about nominations. I thought, well, what better platform would there be than the presidency to fulfil that role.”

In her letter, emailed on Monday night to the chairs and mayors of councils, Ms Donnelly said she had dedicated her career to serving the people of Ireland, building trust through professionalism and a deep sense of civic duty.

She also alluded to sharing her own personal experiences with the Irish public, saying it was “in order to be a voice for those that are experiencing hardship but feel they are alone or unheard”.

She added: “When I experienced secondary infertility I set up and ran a charity for 12 years to help others access medical treatment and to help raise awareness of an issue that affects so many people yet until that time received so little attention.

“I believe that in sharing my own personal stories with the public I have established a relationship with the people of Ireland. I am a trusted, well known public figure and, as has been required by my role as a civil servant, I have always remained apolitical.”

Ms Donellly also states that, through her work in the public eye, she has become a familiar and trusted voice across the country. “I believe I represent the values and aspirations of the majority of Irish people – values I have consistently supported through my vote in every national referendum.

“In these challenging times, I believe an t-Uachtarán must be both a stabilising, unifying presence and a moral compass. I am particularly committed to advancing a strong, clear message on the climate crisis – the defining issue of our time. My professional life in meteorology has given me not only the scientific understanding but also the sense of urgency and responsibility needed to elevate climate awareness, encourage sustainability, and champion innovation.”

Ms Donnelly also wrote Ireland’s place in the world must reflect its core values of compassion, decency, and fairness.

“As a modern, outward-looking nation, we must continue to foster a global community in which all people are respected and supported, regardless of their origin.”